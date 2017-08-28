Top Africa stories: Mugabe, S Leone, Kenya

LATEST: Over 1 000 dead from Sierra Leone mudslides, officials say

Freetown - More than 1 000 people have died from the mudslide and flood that hit Sierra Leone's capital nearly two weeks ago, a local leader and a minister said Sunday during services honoring the disaster's victims.

The government had earlier put the death toll for the August 14 mudslide at 450 dead, while rescuers and aid groups warned that many of the more than 600 people missing would likely not survive.

"Over 1 000 perished in the mudslide and flood disaster, and we will never know the exact number now," Elenoroh Jokomie Metzger, the head of the women of Regent, said. Regent is an area on the outskirts of Sierra Leone's capital, Freetown, where the mudslide hit.

Mugabe's son allegedly returns to SA to continue studies



Pretoria - Robert Mugabe jnr, who is in the midst of a diplomatic storm caused by his mother, Zimbabwean first lady Grace Mugabe, is apparently back in the country and has resumed his studies at the University of Johannesburg (UJ).

Robert jnr, 25, has been studying towards an architecture degree since the beginning of the year, despite claims that he never finished school.

According to people who saw him on campus last week, he was keeping a low profile, which isn't difficult, because most of the students don't even know who he is, Netwerk24 reported.

WATCH: Mugabe launches 'indirect attack' on SA whites, reveals frustration over his 'wild' sons



Harare – Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe, 93, has launched an indirect attack on white South Africans, according to an SABC news clip.

Speaking at the national shrine during the burial of the southern African country's two heroes Moudy Muzenda and George Rutanhire over the weekend, Mugabe said he had asked an African National Congress (ANC) minister why the whites still held so much power in South Africa.

"I asked one ANC Minister how come the whites have been left with so much power, and he said it was because of your friend Mandela. That was an ANC Minister who was saying that…" Mugabe said.

Kenya's Supreme Court begins hearing election challenge



Nairobi - Judges at Kenya's Supreme Court on Monday began hearing an opposition petition challenging the result of the August 8 presidential election.

The seven judges have until September 1 to rule in the case in which opposition leader Raila Odinga alleges computer hacking and fraud handed victory to incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta.

On Monday the court permitted lawyers for Odinga's National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition to have access to the computer servers of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) in order to prove their allegations that the results were fiddled.

Thousands urged to evacuate Niger capital after rains



Niamey - Authorities in Niger urged thousands of residents on Sunday to evacuate homes threatened by heavy rains that lashed Niamey, following floods that have killed 16 people in the capital since June.

"I am calling on all residents to evacuate the flood zones and immediately leave homes that are close to collapsing," the governor of the Niamey region, Soumana Ali Zataoua, said in a televised address.

Two people, a father and son, were killed Saturday when a wall collapsed, according to TV reports, after more than 100mm of rain fell in just a few hours in the capital.

Zim VP Mnangagwa speaks for the 1st time after 'food poisoning'



Harare – Zimbabwean Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa reportedly said last week that he had become "too concerned about his life" after suffering an alleged food poisoning early this month.

According to New Zimbabwe.com, speaking for the first time since being treated for the "poisoning", Mnangagwa told mourners during the funeral wake of former vice president Simon Muzenda's widow Maud, that he had become "too concerned" about the inevitability of his own death.

