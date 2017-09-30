 

Top Africa stories: Mugabe, Zambia, Kenya

2017-09-30 12:02

I won't be pushed out of office, says Mugabe, 93

Harare – Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe on Thursday remained adamant that he would remain in office despite worsening cash and fuel shortages that have hit the southern African country.

Officiating at the funeral of the widow of former vice president Joseph Msika at the national shrine in Harare, Mugabe said the "artificial shortages" were being created by unnamed senior officials of his government, who were bent on removing him from office.

The 93 year-old leader vowed that he would continue as president.

"We have people who are like the biblical Judas Iscariot within our government who created these shortages to advance their agenda of removing the president from office," said Mugabe speaking in Shona language.

Robert Mugabe

Read more on this story here

Mugabe to whites: 'What's not yours will never be yours'

Harare - President Robert Mugabe says whites came to Zimbabwe and wanted to make it their own, ignoring the fact that "what is not yours will never be yours".

The 93-year-old president was speaking at a state funeral on Thursday at which he hailed the resistance fight by the likes of former vice president Joseph Msika against white minority rule.

"If you come to my place and claim it's yours, I will fight you. In the same vein, this is what the likes of Joseph Msika resisted," Mugabe said at the funeral of Msika's widow, 89-year-old Maria Msika. 

Robert Mugabe

Read more on this story here

Zimbabwe police fire teargas to disperse protests

Harare - Zimbabwean police in the capital Harare on Friday fired teargas to break up protests against the country's worsening economic crisis as rising prices fuel opposition to President Robert Mugabe's regime.

Demonstrators led by the anti-government pressure group Tajamuka (We Are Agitated) demanded the resignation of central bank chief John Mangudya over severe cash shortages.

Shops in the city centre pulled down their shutters and currency traders fled their pavement stalls as dozens of anti-riot police patrolled the streets, AFP witnessed.

"We demonstrated against the worsening economic and fiscal crisis in the country," Promise Mkwananzi, spokesperson for Tajamuka, told AFP by telephone.

Read more on this story here 

Mugabe expected in SA next week

Cape Town – Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe is expected in South Africa on Tuesday next week on an official visit, the presidency has said in a statement.      

"President Jacob Zuma will on Tuesday, 03 October 2017, host the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, His Excellency President Robert Mugabe, during his official visit to South Africa to attend the 2nd Session of the South Africa-Zimbabwe Bi-National Commission (BNC) scheduled to take place in Pretoria," read part of the statement.

The BNC session, which will be co-chaired by both Zuma and Mugabe, will afford an opportunity to review the state of the bilateral relationship between the two neighbouring countries.

Robert Mugabe

Read more on this story here

Kenya's talks collapse on how to conduct a fresh election

Nairobi - Kenya's officials say talks have collapsed between the electoral commission, ruling party and opposition on how to conduct fresh presidential elections.

Senator James Orengo, opposition candidate Raila Odinga's representative, on Thursday said the talks failed because the ruling party has introduced changes in the electoral law and is using its majority in parliament to remove a requirement that results be transmitted electronically, a measure introduced to curb electoral fraud following the 2007 flawed poll.
Kenya

For more on this story click here 

Clashes outside Zambia parliament

Lusaka - Zambian police on Friday clashed with about 100 anti-corruption protesters outside parliament, prompting arrests on the same day as the finance minister presented the national budget.

Carrying placards that read "Wake up Zambia, it is our money", they picketed outside parliament over alleged graft by President Edgar Lungu's government.

The demonstration targeted the purchase of 42 firefighting trucks costing $1m - a deal that has fuelled criticism of government spending.

"This protest overall is about how public resources are being managed in the country," organiser Laura Miti told reporters.

Zambia flag

For more on this story click here

 

Read more on:    robert mugabe  |  edgar lungu  |  kenya  |  zambia  |  zimbabwe  |  southern africa  |  east  |  africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH: Zim police, cash protesters clash in capital Harare

2017-09-30 10:00

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Tense moments as BLF clash with cops outside Rupert's Remgro
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Friday, September 29 2017-09-29 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 