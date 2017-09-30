Top Africa stories: Mugabe, Zambia, Kenya

What To Read Next

I won't be pushed out of office, says Mugabe, 93



Harare – Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe on Thursday remained adamant that he would remain in office despite worsening cash and fuel shortages that have hit the southern African country.



Officiating at the funeral of the widow of former vice president Joseph Msika at the national shrine in Harare, Mugabe said the "artificial shortages" were being created by unnamed senior officials of his government, who were bent on removing him from office.

The 93 year-old leader vowed that he would continue as president.

"We have people who are like the biblical Judas Iscariot within our government who created these shortages to advance their agenda of removing the president from office," said Mugabe speaking in Shona language.

Mugabe to whites: 'What's not yours will never be yours'



Harare - President Robert Mugabe says whites came to Zimbabwe and wanted to make it their own, ignoring the fact that "what is not yours will never be yours".

The 93-year-old president was speaking at a state funeral on Thursday at which he hailed the resistance fight by the likes of former vice president Joseph Msika against white minority rule.

"If you come to my place and claim it's yours, I will fight you. In the same vein, this is what the likes of Joseph Msika resisted," Mugabe said at the funeral of Msika's widow, 89-year-old Maria Msika.

Zimbabwe police fire teargas to disperse protests

Harare - Zimbabwean police in the capital Harare on Friday fired teargas to break up protests against the country's worsening economic crisis as rising prices fuel opposition to President Robert Mugabe's regime.

Shops in the city centre pulled down their shutters and currency traders fled their pavement stalls as dozens of anti-riot police patrolled the streets, AFP witnessed.

"We demonstrated against the worsening economic and fiscal crisis in the country," Promise Mkwananzi, spokesperson for Tajamuka, told AFP by telephone.

Mugabe expected in SA next week

Cape Town – Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe is expected in South Africa on Tuesday next week on an official visit, the presidency has said in a statement.

"President Jacob Zuma will on Tuesday, 03 October 2017, host the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, His Excellency President Robert Mugabe, during his official visit to South Africa to attend the 2nd Session of the South Africa-Zimbabwe Bi-National Commission (BNC) scheduled to take place in Pretoria," read part of the statement.

The BNC session, which will be co-chaired by both Zuma and Mugabe, will afford an opportunity to review the state of the bilateral relationship between the two neighbouring countries.

Kenya's talks collapse on how to conduct a fresh election



Nairobi - Kenya's officials say talks have collapsed between the electoral commission, ruling party and opposition on how to conduct fresh presidential elections.

Clashes outside Zambia parliament

Lusaka - Zambian police on Friday clashed with about 100 anti-corruption protesters outside parliament, prompting arrests on the same day as the finance minister presented the national budget.

Carrying placards that read "Wake up Zambia, it is our money", they picketed outside parliament over alleged graft by President Edgar Lungu's government.

The demonstration targeted the purchase of 42 firefighting trucks costing $1m - a deal that has fuelled criticism of government spending.

"This protest overall is about how public resources are being managed in the country," organiser Laura Miti told reporters.

