 

Top Africa stories: Mugabes, Lesotho, Madagascar

2017-10-04 07:25

Grace Mugabe 'donates used underwear' to Zanu-PF supporters – report

Harare – Zimbabwean First Lady Grace Mugabe has  drawn criticism from health and political activists after she allegedly donated used underwear to Zanu-PF party supporters in the eastern border city of Mutare.

According to NewsDay, the donation was handed over to the ruling party supporters by prominent businessman and Chikanga Dangamvura legislator Esau Mupfumi, who claimed to have been sent by the controversial First Lady.

Mupfumi reportedly told the activists that the underwear was sourced from her. 

<a href=Grace Mugabe " data-imageid="ecaa77d6-92b1-4862-9279-031bab8781bd" data-smallsrc="https://cdn.24.co.za/files/Cms/General/d/6067/cf1572e044124968ab60ba9e3b7a6444.jpg" src="https://cdn.24.co.za/files/Cms/General/d/6067/6eae47a904834eedac7200726da65228.jpg" style="max-width:620px;" />

Mugabe in SA, leaves wife Grace behind

Cape Town – Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe, 93, has arrived in South Africa on an official visit, reports say.

According to New Zimbabwe.com, Mugabe left Harare for Pretoria on Monday without his wife Grace who remains at the centre of a legal storm after a Johannesburg hotel brawl with a 20-year-old model in August.

Mugabe is in South Africa to attend the 2nd Session of the South Africa-Zimbabwe Bi-National Commission (BNC).

The BNC session, which will be co-chaired by both President Jacob Zuma and Mugabe, will afford an opportunity to review the state of the bilateral relations between the two neighbouring countries

<a href=Robert Mugabe " data-imageid="f99bcf64-628a-4e9b-aeb6-5eb8d20e2d10" data-smallsrc="https://cdn.24.co.za/files/Cms/General/d/786/ac875004e0c4489893ce70b339ac5859.jpg" src="https://cdn.24.co.za/files/Cms/General/d/786/a812e4e4960f4478ba20b51509a56f4e.jpg" style="max-width:620px;" />

'Grace Mugabe underwear' story lands Zim reporter in trouble

Harare - Police in Zimbabwe have arrested a journalist after he reported that a ruling Zanu-PF MP distributed used underwear to supporters on behalf of First Lady Grace Mugabe, the journalist’s lawyer said on Tuesday.

NewsDay reporter Kenneth Nyangani was arrested on Monday night in the eastern city of Mutare, his lawyer said.

"He is in custody at Mutare Central Police Station," lawyer Passmore Nyakureba told News24 via phone.

He said his client was facing a charge of criminal defamation, although it wasn't clear whether the complainant was the MP or the First Lady. He said the reporter hadn't yet been given the opportunity to respond to the charge.

<a href=Grace Mugabe " data-imageid="62b82af4-171b-45a6-a9fc-2e1b357c4fa6" data-smallsrc="https://cdn.24.co.za/files/Cms/General/d/4290/4b7e84bc8e29415aaf9648dcd731818d.jpg" src="https://cdn.24.co.za/files/Cms/General/d/4290/2c130994e8d04e75aeea48a3800796a3.jpg" style="max-width:620px;" />

Safety of journalists in Lesotho 'under threat', says Sanef

Cape Town – The South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef) has expressed concern over the "condition and situation" of journalists in Lesotho.

In a statement on Tuesday, Sanef said that the safety of journalists working in the mountain kingdom was under threat "due to the deteriorating security situation". 

"Sanef wishes to offer its support to SABC Correspondent in Lesotho, Nthakoana Ngatane, who had to flee the country following numerous death threats. This is the latest in a string of incidences of violence and intimidation against journalists in the landlocked country," the statement said.

Plague in Madagascar hits urban areas, kills 2 dozen people

Johannesburg - Authorities in Madagascar are struggling to contain an outbreak of plague that has killed two dozen people in recent weeks and has prompted a ban on large public gatherings in the capital to curb the disease's spread.

The dead include a basketball coach from the Seychelles who was participating in a tournament in Madagascar's capital, Antananarivo. Five people have died of plague in the capital, reported L'Express de Madagascar, a daily newspaper.

