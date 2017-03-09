Top Africa Stories: Mujuru, Cyclone Enawo

What To Read Next

EXCLUSIVE: Lesotho not ready for elections, says former PM Thabane

Maseru – Lesotho's former prime minister Tom Thabane says the mountainous kingdom is not ready for elections, citing security concerns.

Thabane's remarks came after the country's King Letsie moved to dissolve parliament this week after Prime Minister Pakalitha Mosisili, who is also the leader of the Democratic Congress (DC) party lost a confidence vote.

This, consequently, paved was for an election within three months.

I was a 'clear' successor to Mugabe, says former VP Joice Mujuru



London – Former Zimbabwean vice president Joice Mujuru has reportedly said that she was a "clear" successor to President Robert Mugabe just before she was expelled from both the ruling Zanu-PF and government in 2014.

Munjuru was kicked out after Mugabe's wife Grace, launched a campaign against her, accusing her of instigating factional fighting and plotting to topple the veteran leader.

Joice Mujuru

PICS: 15 dead in horrific accident as truck hits pothole



Bulawayo - Fifteen people died in a horrific road accident near the city of Bulawayo in southern Zimbabwe - and it's all being blamed on a pothole, it was reported on Thursday.

Bodies were trapped for several hours under the wreckage of the crash between a haulage truck and a minibus near the National University of Science and Technology late on Wednesday, according to the state-owned Chronicle newspaper.

African leaders lament Trump govt's plan to reduce foreign aid



Johannesburg – Members of the Pan African parliament have reportedly decried the United States' plan to implement major reductions in foreign aid.

According to SABC, president of the Pan African parliament, Bernadette Lahai, said that the continental parliament was "concerned" over the US' decision.

Cyclone Enawo: Death toll hits 5, at least 10 000 left homeless in Madagascar



Johannesburg - Officials in Madagascar say the death toll from a cyclone has risen to five and at least 10 000 people have left their homes because of storm damage.

Media in Madagascar reported on Thursday that power is down in some areas because of Cyclone Enawo, which made landfall in the northeast of the island nation on Tuesday and has diminished in strength while moving south.

WATCH: Tsvangirai gets a birthday cake too (but Mugabe's is DEFINITELY the biggest)



Harare - It's birthday party time in Zimbabwe again - but no prizes for guessing which politician got the biggest cake.

Opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai celebrates his birthday this week, less than two weeks after longtime rival President Robert Mugabe held his 93rd birthday party in southern Zimbabwe.

Tsvangirai turns 65 on Friday. That makes him 28 years younger than the president.

Morgan Tsvangirai

