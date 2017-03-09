 

Top Africa Stories: Mujuru, Cyclone Enawo

2017-03-09 20:34
Lesotho's prime minister Tom Thabane. (File: AFP)

Lesotho's prime minister Tom Thabane. (File: AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

EXCLUSIVE: Lesotho not ready for elections, says former PM Thabane

Maseru – Lesotho's former prime minister Tom Thabane says the mountainous kingdom is not ready for elections, citing security concerns.

Thabane's remarks came after the country's King Letsie moved to dissolve parliament this week after Prime Minister Pakalitha Mosisili, who is also the leader of the Democratic Congress (DC) party lost a confidence vote.

This, consequently, paved was for an election within three months.  

Tom Thabane

For more on this story click here

I was a 'clear' successor to Mugabe, says former VP Joice Mujuru

London – Former Zimbabwean vice president Joice Mujuru has reportedly said that she was a "clear" successor to President Robert Mugabe just before she was expelled from both the ruling Zanu-PF and government in 2014.

Munjuru was kicked out after Mugabe's wife Grace, launched a campaign against her, accusing her of instigating factional fighting and plotting to topple the veteran leader.

<a href=Joice Mujuru " data-imageid="463fd6c5-08ea-46c4-81df-94a2634376e8" data-smallsrc="" src="http://cdn.24.co.za/files/Cms/General/d/19/b5f9d8d6c31d4e798abf39ca547bb6b0.jpg" style="max-width:620px;" />

For more on this story click here

PICS: 15 dead in horrific accident as truck hits pothole

Bulawayo - Fifteen people died in a horrific road accident near the city of Bulawayo in southern Zimbabwe - and it's all being blamed on a pothole, it was reported on Thursday.

Bodies were trapped for several hours under the wreckage of the crash between a haulage truck and a minibus near the National University of Science and Technology late on Wednesday, according to the state-owned Chronicle newspaper.

For more on this click here

African leaders lament Trump govt's plan to reduce foreign aid

Johannesburg – Members of the Pan African parliament have reportedly decried the United States' plan to implement major reductions in foreign aid.

According to SABC, president of the Pan African parliament, Bernadette Lahai, said that the continental parliament was "concerned" over the US' decision.

Read more on this story here

Cyclone Enawo: Death toll hits 5, at least 10 000 left homeless in Madagascar

Johannesburg - Officials in Madagascar say the death toll from a cyclone has risen to five and at least 10 000 people have left their homes because of storm damage.

Media in Madagascar reported on Thursday that power is down in some areas because of Cyclone Enawo, which made landfall in the northeast of the island nation on Tuesday and has diminished in strength while moving south.

Read more on this story here

WATCH: Tsvangirai gets a birthday cake too (but Mugabe's is DEFINITELY the biggest)

Harare - It's birthday party time in Zimbabwe again - but no prizes for guessing which politician got the biggest cake.

Opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai celebrates his birthday this week, less than two weeks after longtime rival President Robert Mugabe held his 93rd birthday party in southern Zimbabwe.

Tsvangirai turns 65 on Friday. That makes him 28 years younger than the president.

<a href=Morgan Tsvangirai " data-imageid="b0aa3284-2aef-49bd-9773-93fc3b4536de" data-smallsrc="http://cdn.24.co.za/files/Cms/General/d/4769/08d67a913f22494c9e061aacf7d2b303.jpg" src="http://cdn.24.co.za/files/Cms/General/d/4769/930faa2675c34c13ab12e97b0b0106c1.jpg" style="max-width:620px;" />

Read more on this story here

Read more on:    joice mujuru  |  robert mugabe  |  donald trump  |  morgan ­tsvangirai  |  lesotho  |  zimbabwe  |  us  |  madagascar  |  africa  |  southern africa  |  floods  |  weather

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Family of Zimbabwean activist marks 2 years since abduction

2017-03-09 19:33

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Reiger Park community troubled by more than just housing

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 19:59 PM
Road name: RAG DAY

Cape Town 19:20 PM
Road name: R300 Northbound

Northbound
More traffic reports
Lotto results for Wednesday March 8 2017-03-08 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 