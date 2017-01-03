Top Africa stories: Nigeria, Sudan, Zim

What To Read Next

Nigeria attacks SA police after 'barbaric' death

Lagos - Nigeria has urged "urgent" diplomatic action after one of its citizens died in a violent confrontation with South African police, in what they called a "barbaric" and "extra-judicial" killing.

The incident involves Nigerian man Victor Tochukwu Nnadi, who was allegedly choked as he lay handcuffed on a main street on Thursday.

Controversial prophet predicts turmoil, high profile death in SA, Zim, Moz, DRC



Cape Town – Zimbabwe's controversial prophet and leader of the Prophetic Healing and Deliverance (PHD) Ministries Walter Magaya has predicted "political and economic turmoil" in four countries in southern Africa, a report said on Tuesday.

According to News Day, Magaya urged South Africa, Zimbabwe, Mozambique and the Democratic Republic of Congo governments to "brace for sporadic outbreaks of public anger".

Magaya said this during a New Year's Eve prayer session in Harare.

Eviction of 170 Zim farmers: Group believes SA is 'involved'



Cape Town – Zimbabwe's Affirmative Action Group (AAG) has moved to stop government from evicting at least 170 new farmers from a Triangle Ranch in Masvingo, a report says.

Reports last week said that the government had evicted the farmers just eight months after granting them the farmland.

The majority of those affected were diaspora returnees, widows and national heroes’ children.

13-yr-old among 8 people killed by Sudan gunmen in Darfur



Khartoum - Gunmen in military uniforms have killed eight people in Sudan's war-torn Darfur region, residents and an NGO said Monday, as rebels accused the army of being behind the attack.

The shooting happened on Sunday in Nertiti in the Jabal Marra area, where sporadic clashes between the army and rebels have continued despite a government-announced unilateral ceasefire.

Gambia crisis: Two more radio stations shut down



Banjul - Two more private Gambian radio stations have been ordered off air for unspecified reasons, staff said Monday, after a first station was shut down at the weekend amid a political standoff in the west African nation.

On Sunday popular station Teranga FM, whose manager had previously been charged for sharing a provocative photo of President Yahya Jammeh, was ordered to stop broadcasting by national security agents.

On Monday two other stations, Hilltop Radio and Afri Radio, had also stopped broadcasting, according to an AFP correspondent.

