Top Africa stories: Nigeria, Zim, Gambia

WATCH: Nigeria's TB Joshua releases 'alarming' prophetic message for 2017

Lagos - Nigerian pastor and founder of the Synagogue Church Of All Nations (SCOAN), TB Joshua, has released his prophetic message for 2017.

In a video posted to YouTube recently, Joshua makes a rather "alarming" prophecy about Nigeria's president Muhammadu Buhari and the country's economy.

The video had already gathered over 100 000 views.

Nigeria removes 50 000 'ghost workers' from state payrolls



Abuja - Nigeria has struck off 50 000 "ghost workers" from the state payrolls this year, saving nearly €630m, the presidency said on Tuesday.

The office of President Muhammadu Buhari, who was voted into power last year vowing to stamp out endemic graft in Africa's most populous country, said 11 people were undergoing probes in this connection and some of them were on trial.

Zanu-PF's decision to endorse Mugabe's candidature is 'pure madness', war vets say



Cape Town – Zimbabwean war veterans have reportedly described as "pure madness" Zanu-PF's recent decision to endorse President Robert Mugabe's candidature for the 2018 presidential elections.

According to News Day, the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans' Association (ZNLWVA) vowed not to back Mugabe's candidature for the first time since independence in 1980.

Lawyer: 3 Nigerian death row inmates 'secretly' executed



Abraka - A human rights lawyer says three convicted criminals have been secretly executed in the first hangings in Nigeria since 2003. The executions breach a seven-year moratorium on the death penalty here.

Chino Obiagwu of the Legal Defence and Assistance Project says three men who had been death row inmates for 20 years were hanged in Benin Prison in southern Edo state on December 23.

Gambia's Jammeh orders electoral commission reopened

Banjul - The Gambia's president ordered the electoral commission building taken over by police on December 13 to reopen on Thursday, saying it had been shut for safety reasons.

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) was sealed off without warning by security forces on the same day President Yahya Jammeh's political party lodged a court case against the commission to have a recent election result annulled.

A decree issued on Thursday claimed the authorities had received reports the IEC would be burnt down, stating: "Now that the threat has abated, the IEC head office will reopen".

Bizarre! Woman 'gives birth' to two stones

Lilongwe - A 23-year-old woman in Malawi's Salima district reportedly "shocked" hospital staff after she claimed that she had given birth to two stones.

According to Nyasa Times, Kamboni Health Centre staff said that Lenia Phiri came to the health facility on December 20 with two stones wrapped in a piece of cloth, claiming that she had given birth to the stones on her way to the hospital.

