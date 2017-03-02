Top Africa Stories: Nigeria, Zim, Gambia

What To Read Next

Mugabe went for Singapore check-up at same time last year

Harare - President Robert Mugabe's spokesperson has stressed that the 93-year-old president's departure for Singapore on Wednesday is for a "scheduled" medical check-up.

"His Excellency the president left this morning [Wednesday] for Singapore for a scheduled medical review. We expect him back in the country early next week," George Charamba said in a statement quoted by state media.

Robert Mugabe " data-imageid="e344ced7-f352-45a7-b4a6-1668910e3dc5" data-smallsrc="http://cdn.24.co.za/files/Cms/General/d/4898/72955fb5db5143409d49aad20cf05b51.jpg" src="http://cdn.24.co.za/files/Cms/General/d/4898/3d388dcd8e5943c0a812cddbb133b3a2.jpg" style="max-width:620px;" /> Robert Mugabe " data-imageid="e344ced7-f352-45a7-b4a6-1668910e3dc5" data-smallsrc="http://cdn.24.co.za/files/Cms/General/d/4898/72955fb5db5143409d49aad20cf05b51.jpg" src="http://cdn.24.co.za/files/Cms/General/d/4898/3d388dcd8e5943c0a812cddbb133b3a2.jpg" style="max-width:620px;" />

Read more on this story here

EXCLUSIVE: Grace, Zanu-PF 'very very cruel' to 'ancient' Mugabe (video)



arare - Zimbabwean opposition leader and former finance minister, Tendai Biti, says President Robert Mugabe’s wife, Grace and the ruling Zanu-PF party are cruel for pushing the nonagenarian to continue clinging to power.

Mugabe, 93, quietly flew out of Harare early on Wednesday purportedly for Singapore in what his spokesperson George Charamba said was for a scheduled medical review - raising fresh concerns over the veteran leader's health amid speculation in the private media he left in a "bad state".

Read more on this story here

EXCLUSIVE: Gambia's Barrow gets rid of 'drivers of the repressive regime'



Cape Town – The latest political developments in Gambia "are not entirely surprising", especially now that the country's new president Adama Barrow is under "extreme pressure" to deliver on his election promises, says a West African think tank, the Open Society Initiative.

Following his second swearing-in ceremony in the Gambian capital last month, Barrow has in recent weeks, moved to fire a number of senior officials linked to the now exiled former leader of the tiny west African state Yahya Jammeh. He has also made sure that some of them are arrested.

Read more on this story here

At least 22 dead in DRC army clashes with M23 rebels



Goma - The Congolese army said on Wednesday it had killed 20 fighters from the M23 militia group and lost two soldiers in clashes with the rebels since the end of January.

General Leon Mushale told reporters in the eastern city of Goma that a further 25 rebels either were captured or surrendered and that six soldiers had been injured.

The clashes occurred in the eastern part of DRC, on and near the border with Uganda, on January 31 and also on February 20 to 22, according to the army.

For more on this story click here

Bedroom forger: Zimbabwe's bond notes are already being counterfeited



Harare - It's only three months since Zimbabwe's not-very-popular bond notes were introduced to plug cash shortages - and already fakes are being printed.

The privately-owned News Day says police in Harare arrested a man believed to be printing the currency from his spare bedroom.

Elton Nyamudahondo, 33, is alleged to have been printing sheets of 5 US bond notes, the biggest denomination.

Detectives "found Nyamudahondo seated on a bed in a spare bedroom, while holding a Munich paper sheet which had four 5 US counterfeit bond notes printed on it", News Day said.

For more on this story click here

SA 'deports at least 97' Nigerian citizens over various offences

Abuja – Nigerian media reports that the South African government has deported at least 97 Nigerians for various offences, as bilateral tensions seem likely to heighten between the two countries over "xenophobic attacks".

According to Premium Times, the deported Nigerians arrived in the west African country on Monday night "in a chartered aircraft… from Johannesburg".

They were made up of 95 males and two females.

For more on this this story click here