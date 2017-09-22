Top Africa stories: Trump, Grace Mugabe, Kenya

Rival protests in Togo as government blasts street 'coup d'etat'

Lome - Thousands thronged the streets of Togo's seaside capital on Wednesday after the ruling party asked supporters to march at the same time as planned opposition protests demanding the removal of President Faure Gnassingbe, the scion of Africa's oldest political dynasty.

The rival demonstrations in Lome came a day after the opposition boycotted a vote on constitutional reform which would have included a presidential term limit, arguing that it was a ploy to let Gnassingbe remain in power till 2030.

The opposition wanted the limit to apply retroactively so that Gnassingbe, who has been in power since 2005, could not run again in 2020. His father Gnassingbe Eyadema ruled from 1967 till his death in 2005.

Trump says friends going to Africa to 'get rich'



New York - US President Donald Trump hailed Africa's business potential on Wednesday, telling several leaders of African nations he has many friends going there to "get rich."

At a lunch with the leaders amid the UN General Assembly, Trump mused about the vast continent's opportunities and challenges.

"Africa has tremendous business potential," he said. "I have so many friends going to your countries, trying to get rich. I congratulate you. They're spending a lot of money," he said.

Grace Mugabe 'plotting' VP Mnangagwa 'final push' – report



Harare – Zimbabwean First Lady Grace Mugabeis reportedly plotting a "final push" to oust Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa at the forthcoming Zanu-PF youth interface rally in Harare.

According to NewsDay, Grace had set in motion an elaborate plan to force the vice president out of the ruling Zanu-PF and government, as the battle to succeed the ageing President Robert Mugabeintensified.

The report quoted party insiders as saying that the plan was to ferry "selected supporters" from surrounding provinces, Mashonaland East, West and Central, to increase pressure on the vice president and boot him out on allegations of plotting to seize power from Mugabe.

Twitter pokes fun at Trump after he 'invents' new African state of 'Nambia'



Cape Town – Social media was on Thursday poking fun at President Donald Trump after he twice referred to the southern African country of Namibia as "Nambia".

Speaking to African leaders at a lunch on Wednesday amid the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Trump hailed Africa's business potential, apparently singling out the non-existent country of "Nambia".

First Trump said: "…I'm greatly honoured to host this lunch to be joined by the leaders of Cote d’Ivoire, Ethiopia, Ghana, Guinea, Nambia…"

LATEST: 'Panic grips MDC over Tsvangirai illness,' says report



Harare – "Panic" has reportedly gripped Zimbabwe's main opposition the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) party, as its leader Morgan Tsvangirai continues to receive medical treatment at a hospital in South Africa.

Tsvangirai was airlifted to South Africa on Friday last week after he fell ill.

Tsvangirai, 65, announced last year that he had been diagnosed with cancer of the colon and that he had begun chemotherapy.

According to the state-owned Herald newspaper, while Tsvangirai's spokesperson Luke Tamborinyoka insisted that the opposition leader was well, "party officials stressed that he was in bad shape and that his close associates had joined him in South Africa"

Mugabe 'spends nearly $20m on Zanu-PF rallies' – report



Harare – President Robert Mugabe has reportedly blown an estimated $20m of state funds in eight of his Zanu-PF youth interface rallies held so far.

The nationwide series of rallies to drum up support from youths ahead of elections next year kicked off in June and were expected to conclude in October.

Mugabe was set to visit all of the country's 10 provinces.

According to NewsDay, a large amount of the money used for the rallies was drained off from state-owned companies which the nonagenarian recently admitted were struggling to make any returns.

BREAKING: Kenyan election delayed - polls commission



Nairobi - Kenya's new election has been delayed to October 26, the polls commission said on Thursday, as it seeks more time to fix issues that led to the initial vote being annulled.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) said in a statement that a detailed judgement from the Supreme Court on why it cancelled the poll "impacts on the election operations and in particular (the) technology to be deployed."

