Top Africa stories: Zim, Bashir, Malawi

Fund-raising? Mugabe approves hike in traffic fines

Harare - If driving in Zimbabwe wasn't enough of a headache already, here's something more to put you off: President Robert Mugabe has just approved a hike in traffic fines.

Police roadblocks put off tourists and send local drivers' blood pressure shooting up - not least because of the creativity with which the police appear to invent new offences.

Reported the Chronicle newspaper: "Motorists will now have to fork out more in traffic fines following the coming into force of a new scale of fines to be imposed by the Zimbabwe Republic Police."

Zim central bank urges public to use SA rand 'more'



Harare – The Zimbabwean central bank has reportedly urged the public to replace the US dollar with the rand as the country's main currency.

According to New Zimbabwe.com, Reserve bank of Zimbabwe deputy governor Kapukile Mlambo said that they were going to be content if the public used the South African rand more than the US dollar.

Mlambo's remarks came as cash shortages in the southern African country continued to bite.

SA to appear before ICC over failure to arrest Sudan's Al-Bashir



Cape Town – South Africa is set to appear before the International Criminal Court (ICC) next week Friday to "account for failing to arrest Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir when he attended an African Union summit in the country in June 2015".

Al-Bashir was wanted by the ICC for crimes against humanity, genocide and war crimes committed in Sudan's western province where at least 300 000 people were reported to have died.

Angry parents destroy witchcraft accused's property



Lilongwe – Police in Malawi reportedly used teargas to disperse rioting parents who accused a businessman of bewitching their children.

According to Nyasa Times, angry parents in the tobacco district of Kasungu accused an unnamed businessman of casting their children with an unknown disease.

The parents allegedly damaged the businessman's property late on Monday.

Tanzanians protest detention for 4 years without trial



Dar es Salaam - At least 60 Tanzanian Muslims say they have been held for four years without trial on terror charges and have threatened to boycott any future hearings, local media reported Wednesday.

The majority of the suspects, who include preachers, were arrested in the mainly Christian northern city of Arusha, following a series of deadly attacks in 2013.

AFP photographer held for 24 hours in eastern Libya

Tripoli - AFP's photographer in the Libyan city of Benghazi, Abdullah Doma, was released on Wednesday night after a 24-hour detention by the security services over his coverage of a public concert.

"I've just been freed," Doma said, adding that he had been questioned but had not been charged with any offence.

Security services of eastern Libya raided Doma's home on Tuesday night and told the family he was to be questioned over his photo coverage for AFP of an Earth Hour event.





