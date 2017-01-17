 

Top Africa stories: Zim, Gambia, Botswana

2017-01-17 20:32

Gambia crisis: Jammeh's administration hit by resignations

Cape Town – Gambian President Yahya Jammeh's administration has been hit by resignations after three government ministers called it quits, a report said on Tuesday.  

According to BBC, foreign affairs, finance and trade - Neneh Macdouall-Gaye, Abdou Kolley and Abdou Jobe respectively - had handed in their resignations. 

Mugabe 'dying this year' pastor: I don't have regrets making my prophecy

ape Town – A Zimbabwean pastor, who was arrested after claiming that President Robert Mugabe would die in October, has reportedly said that he has "no regrets" for making the prophecy.

According to BBC, Pastor Patrick Mugadza's lawyer Gift Mtisi said the man of the cloth was in "good spirits" when he visited him in jail following his arrest in the capital Harare on Monday.

Mugadza prophesied last week that Mugabe, who turns 93 next month, will die on October 17.

'Deny men sex' if they don't register to vote, Kenyan MP tells women

Cape Town – A female member of parliament in Kenya, Mishi Mboko, has reportedly urged women in opposition strongholds to deny men sex if they don't register to vote in the upcoming elections.

Kenya's election commission on Monday began a national drive to register millions of new voters ahead of the August presidential poll, with rival parties encouraging their supporters to sign up on time.

Kenya

Obama leaves symbolic legacy in Africa

Accra - It was always going to be hard for outgoing US President Barack Obama to live up to expectations in Africa.

Born to a Kenyan father who once herded goats, the first black US president was seen as Africa's prodigal son who would understand the continent in a way white presidents never could.

Nelson Mandela said Obama's historic victory was proof everyone should "dare to dream" and Africans gave the new president a hero's welcome.

Gambia president-elect Barrow's son, 8, killed by dogs

Banjul - An eight-year-old son of The Gambia's president-elect Adama Barrow has died after being bitten by dogs, a family source said Monday, days before his contested inauguration.

Barrow, who is in Senegal, is scheduled to be sworn in on Thursday, but President Yahya Jammeh has declared he will not step down by then.

Adama Barrow

Botswana cops launch manhunt after 15 Zimbabweans escape jail

Harare - Police in Botswana have launched a manhunt for 15 Zimbabwean fugitives who escaped from a prison in Francistown on Saturday after destroying the prison fence with manhole cover.

Three of the 18 inmates that escaped during lunchtime at Gerald Estates Centre for Illegal Immigrants have since been captured while the rest are still on the run, according to the Gerald Estate police commander, Edward Leposo.

