Top Africa stories: Zim, Gambia, DRC

'Fearful' Gambians flee 'looming political violence'

Banjul – Gambians fearful of a looming political violence are reportedly fleeing the tiny west African nation's capital Banjul, as the deadline for long-time leader Yahya Jammeh to hand over power nears.



According to BBC, hundreds of people were pressing to get aboard a boat in the capital to escape an impending conflict.

Many of those fleeing were women and children. They were headed to neighbouring Senegal, Guinea and Sierra Leone.

Obama's 'hostile goodbye' to Mugabe



Washington – Outgoing United States President Barack Obama has extended sanctions against Zimbabwe by at least another year, a report said on Sunday.

This came as reports on Friday indicated that Obama's administration was set to ease sanctions against Sudan and broaden now limited talks with the long estranged African government.

However, sanctions against Zimbabwe were to continue in "conformity with the Washington's national emergency policies".

Bomb blasts at Nigeria's Maiduguri University kill 5



Maiduguri - Witnesses say two bombs have exploded at Nigeria's northeastern University of Maiduguri, killing five people.

One student said the first blast ripped through the mosque where professors were saying dawn prayers and many are feared among the victims.

Congolese M23 rebels cross over from Uganda, 'clash with army'



Kinshasa - Armed Congolese rebels crossed back overnight into the country from their longtime refuge in Uganda, prompting fears that a guerilla conflict put to rest in 2013 could be rekindled.

At least 200 former members of M23, an ethnic Tutsi group defeated by the Congolese army three years ago, arrived from Uganda and took over a village in North Kivu province, Democratic Republic of Congo government spokesperson Lambert Mende told AFP.

African leaders vow to end conflict



Bamako – African leaders at the just ended 27th edition of the France-Africa summit in Mali have reportedly vowed to end conflicts across the continent.

The two-day summit, themed "Partnership, Peace and Emergence", was held last week and was aimed at strengthening ties between France and African countries.

At least 30 countries attended.

Kenya registers voters ahead of August 2017 election

Nairobi - Kenya's election commission began a national drive to register millions of new voters ahead of the August presidential poll, with rival parties encouraging their supporters to sign up on time.

Kenyans will go to the polls on August 8 in what is set to be a hard-fought general election decided in large part by the core support of candidates' ethnic constituencies.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) said its 'Mass Voter Registration' exercise would last from Monday until February 14 when registration will end.

