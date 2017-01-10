 

Top Africa stories: Zim, Malawi, Gambia

2017-01-10 20:01

Armyworm outbreak: Fears Zim's maize crops may be 'completely' wiped out

Cape Town – Zimbabwe's maize crops could be "completely wiped out" following an outbreak of armyworms in the southern African country, reports say.

According to Daily News, the outbreak began in the Matabeleland North province before spreading into neighbouring areas and threatening villages across the country.

Maize is Zimbabwe's staple crop and if the government fails to contain the outbreak, the country could be pushed further into food insecurity.

Read more on this story here

WATCH: Floods sweep vehicle off bridge in Zimbabwe

Cape Town – A video of a Toyota Land Cruiser being swept away by floods while attempting to cross a bridge in Zimbabwe has gone viral on social media.

It could not be ascertained where in Zimbabwe the incident occurred.

For more on this story click here

TB Joshua: 'Fake' prophets, pastors 'worsening' poverty levels in Malawi

Cape Town – Nigeria's controversial prophet and founder of the Synagogue Church Of All Nations (Scoan), TB Joshua, has reportedly claimed that "fake" pastors and prophets "are worsening poverty levels in Malawi".

According to Malawi24, Joshua sent the message through Malawi's Apostle Linette Matope, during discussions at the Scoan in Nigeria in December.

TB Joshua

Read more on this story here

Briton, 72, found 'lying naked' and dead at his home in Kenya

Nairobi - A former British soldier, 72, was reportedly found dead on Sunday at his home in Rangwe constituency, Homa Bay in Kenya. 

According to The Star, the ex-military man had been identified as James Wilfred.

Police found him lying naked on a bed, after they were informed by locals, who claimed the house was deserted.

For more on this story click here

Kenyan president signs electoral law amid rigging fears

Nairobi - Kenya's president has signed into law an amendment to the electoral law to allow manual voting and counting in elections as a backup, a move the opposition calls a back door to rigging this year's presidential vote.

Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday said the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commissions can install a backup system if the electronic voting fails.

Uhuru kenyatta

Read more on this story here

African leaders apply pressure as Jammeh faces isolation

Banjul - West African leaders announced on Monday they would return to Gambia to persuade President Yahya Jammeh to step down, as the strongman was left looking increasingly isolated at home and abroad.

The mandate for Jammeh's five-year term runs out on January 18, after which president-elect Adama Barrow is supposed to take power.

Yahya Jammeh

For more on this story click here


