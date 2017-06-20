 

Top Africa stories: Zim, Mali, Nigeria

2017-06-20 08:31

UPDATE: At least 4 assailants killed, 36 guests rescued after Mali tourist resort attack

Bamako - Four assailants have been killed by security forces in Mali after an attack on a tourist resort popular with foreigners close to the capital Bamako, the country's security minister said late on Sunday.

"We have recovered the bodies of two attackers who were killed", Salif Traore told journalists, adding that they were "searching for the bodies of two others", without specifying if any more were on the run.

Mali

'Leave our land and go play golf', Mugabe loyalist tells white farmers

Mutare – Zanu-PF youth leader Kudzi Chipanga has reportedly urged Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe to eject all remaining commercial white farmers in the country's Manicaland province, saying they should relocate to Harare's leafy Borrowdale suburb "where they can relax and play golf".

According to New Zimbabwe.com, Chipanga said this during a rally that was also addressed by Mugabe on Friday in Mutare.

Farm

Zimbabwe minister's home 'so huge police failed to notice break-in' - report

Harare - Zimbabwe Defence Minister Sydney Sekeramayi's home in an affluent suburb of Harare is so big that the police officer guarding it "failed to notice" a break-in, state media reported on Sunday.

Thieves early on Friday morning jumped a wall, used bolt-cutters to cut an inside fence and then broke a window to gain access to the minister's house, in the leafy Borrowdale suburb, according to the official Sunday Mail.

Mbeki: Zimbabweans not SA can tell Mugabe to go

Johannesburg – Former president Thabo Mbekihas reportedly  said that South Africans must "stay clear" of criticising Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe, adding that the veteran leader should only be "shown the door" by his own people.  

Mbeki said this while speaking during a discussion with young people involved in his foundation.

According to New Zimbabwe.com, Mbeki said: I would fight with any South African who stands up to say: 'I, as a South African, say Robert Mugabe must go… I say it's none of your business. It is the business of the people of Zimbabwe.

Suicide bombers kill at least 16 in NE Nigeria

Maiduguri - At least 16 people were killed in suicide bomb attacks near a camp for those made homeless by Boko Haram violence in northeast Nigeria, emergency services said on on Monday.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said the attacks took place at about 20:45 on Sunday close to the Dalori camp at Kofa village, near the Borno state capital Maiduguri.

NEMA northeast region spokesman Abdulkadir Ibrahim said two female suicide bombers tried to get into the camp but were thwarted by security personnel.

Egypt sentences policeman to 10 years over protester's death

Cairo - An Egyptian policeman was sentenced to 10 years in jail on Monday for the deadly shooting of a protester during a January 2015 rally, judicial and security officials said.

Shaima al-Sabbagh was hit with birdshot pellets on January 24, 2015 on the eve of the fourth anniversary of the anti-Hosni Mubarak uprising as police dispersed a march.

Sabbagh, a 34-year-old mother, was with other activists carrying a wreath to Cairo's Tahrir Square to commemorate the deaths of hundreds of protesters during the 2011 revolt.

Read more on this story here 


