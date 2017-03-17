Top Africa stories: Zim, Namibia, Uganda

What To Read Next

Sex worker's funeral brings township to standstill

Harare - Mourners at the funeral of a sex worker in Harare inflated condoms and brought her coffin to a beer hall, reports say.

H-Metro, which is part of the state Zimpapers stable, says that mourners in Glen View township threw "ballooned condoms all over while imitating sexual acts signifying the trade of the deceased" at the beerhall.

PICS: I won't be deterred, says defiant activist in her quest for 'free, just' Zimbabwe



Harare - She bears scars from police beatings, has been arrested many times, detained for months, and become the first person to be convicted over mass anti-government protests last year.

But Zimbabwean activist Linda Masarira, a 34-year-old widow with five children, vows to fight on.

"I am not deterred," she told AFP after a magistrate's court in Harare last week sentenced her over her role in the protests against President Robert Mugabe as the country's dire economic crisis worsens.

Arrested diamond workers 'had to search their own faeces' - report



Harare - Three diamond workers arrested in eastern Zimbabwe for allegedly swallowing gems had to pick through their excrement to find them, it was reported on Friday.

The three, all employed by the Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company, have told a court in Mutare that they were forced to eat a diet of "groundnuts and fresh milk only for days" which brought on diarrhea, the Manica Post reports.

Flood victims: 'Surprised' Mugabe denies 'biscuit donation' reports



Harare – Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe has reportedly denied claims that he donated biscuits and children's snacks to flood victims in the southern African country.

Reports this week indicated that Mugabe had come under intense scrutiny, following news that he had donated biscuits, Zapnax (the local equivalent of Niknaks) and water to some of the victims of floods in southern Zimbabwe.

VIDEO: Uganda's police spokesperson, 2 aides shot dead in capital



Kampala - The spokesperson for Uganda's police has been shot dead by gunmen outside his home in the capital, a government official said Friday, in the latest of a series of assassinations that have stoked fears of insecurity in Kampala.

Andrew Felix Kaweesi was being driven to work early on Friday when his car was attacked by unknown assailants. Also killed were a driver and a bodyguard, said presidential spokesperson Don Wanyama.

Namibia tribes sue Germany in US over colonial-era genocide



New York - More than a century after a long-hushed genocide took place in Namibia while under German colonial rule, descendants of the victims had their day in court in New York for the first time Thursday.

In one of the darkest chapters of African colonial history, tens of thousands of Herero and Nama people were killed from 1904 to 1908.

Germany and Namibia have been in talks for the past two years about a joint declaration on the massacres.

