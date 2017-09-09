Top Africa stories: Zim, Nigeria, Libya

WATCH: Mugabe says Mantashe 'stupidly' reacted to his remarks about Mandela

Harare – Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe has reportedly accused ANC Secretary General Gwede Mantashe of reacting "stupidly" when he called on him to stop attacking Nelson Mandela's legacy.

According to New Zimbabwe.com, Mugabe said this during a meeting with business leaders in Harare on Thursday.

Said Mugabe: "… I made this remark in regard to South Africa and what do they call him… Gwede Manta[she] stupidly reacted. Yes, they only fought to remove apartheid. This was it. We talked to them…"

Mugabes charged R780 000 'to repair' Sandton apartment: Report



Harare - Zimbabwe's First Family has been slapped with a bill of R780 000 to repair a luxury Sandton apartment that had been rented by President Robert Mugabe's two sons, reports said on Friday.

Robert Junior and Bellarmine Chatunga were reportedly evicted from The Regent Apartment Hotel in June for their "unacceptable behaviour". They later moved to another hotel, where First Lady Grace Mugabe is alleged to have attacked model Gabriella Engels in August.

The Zimbabwe Independent says that the two boys were slapped with a bill from The Regent after they "destroyed property and stained carpets" during their stay there.

WATCH: Detainees 'stripped of human dignity' in Libya, says MSF



Cape Town – Humanitarian group, Doctors without Borders (MSF), has expressed concern over the arbitrary detention of refugees, asylum seekers and migrants in Libya.

In an article on its website, the group revealed that it had for more than a year, been providing medical care to people held in Tripoli detention centres in conditions that were neither humane nor dignified.

"Detainees are stripped of any human dignity, suffer ill treatment and lack access to medical care," the article quoted Dr Sibylle Sang, a medical adviser at MSF as saying.

Gbagbo's allies behind string of Ivory Coast attacks: minister



bidjan - A group of people allied to Ivory Coast's former leader Laurent Gbagbo are behind a wave of recent attacks on police posts, the interior minister said on Thursday.

Thirty-five people have been arrested over the violence, which is being led by two men who are already in exile, Interior Minister Sidiki Diakite said after a meeting of the National Security Council.

"These attacks are part of a project of destabilisation notably involving political leaders both inside and outside the country," the minister said, according to a statement.

Nigeria's Buhari vowed to serve just one term: minister



Kano - A Nigerian minister has promised to quit if President Muhammadu Buhari decides to seek re-election, claiming the ailing leader had earlier vowed to serve only one term.

Women's affairs minister Aisha Alhassan said she would back former vice-president Atiku Abubakar for the presidency at the next election in 2019 rather than the incumbent.

"If today Buhari decides to go for re-election... I will go and kneel before him and tell him, 'Father, I'm grateful for the opportunity you have given me to serve in your cabinet but you know Atiku is my mentor, staying around you will portray me as a hypocrite and I'm not one', that is if Atiku declares his interest to contest," she told BBC Hausa radio.

