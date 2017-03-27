Top Africa stories: Zim, Tanzania, Rwanda

Tanzanian rapper held for 'insulting' President Magufuli in song

Dar es Salaam - A popular Tanzanian rapper said Sunday that he had been arrested over a song allegedly insulting President John Magufuli, seen as increasingly authoritarian and unwilling to brook any dissent.

"It is true I am under arrest. Right now I am being taken to the police station," the artist Emmanuel Elibariki, known by his stage name Nay wa Mitego, wrote on his Instagram account.

Read more on this story here

Zimbabwe floods 'cause spike in malaria cases'



Harare - Health authorities in Zimbabwe are stepping up the distribution of anti-malarial drugs after 151 malaria deaths were recorded in the last two months, the Sunday Mail said.

At least 89 261 malaria cases have been recorded during that period, Zimbabwe's health ministry says.

For more on this story click here

'I saw his face as he waved goodbye:' Woman who saved hubby from croc gets award



Kavango - A Namibian woman who fought off a crocodile that was attacking her husband has been awarded a police prize for "extraordinary" bravery.

"Men must see how prepared our women are to save us from danger," Kavango East governor Samuel Mbambo was quoted as saying at a ceremony to hand over a trophy to Elizabeth Shintangu, 29.

Read more on this story here

Kagame hails Rwanda-Israel bond at Washington forum



Washington - Rwanda's president Paul Kagame became the first African leader to address Washington's biggest pro-Israel forum on Sunday, hailing the Jewish state as an inspiration for his own country's rebirth after genocide.

Kagame was commander of the rebel force that put an end to the 1994 slaughter of Rwandan Tutsis by Hutu extremists and has led the country since 2000, as it recovers from the conflict and becomes a regional economic success story.

For more on this story click here

Sudan's Bashir to attend Jordan summit despite warrant



Dead Sea - Sudan's official news agency says President Omar al-Bashir will attend Wednesday's Arab Summit in Jordan, despite a long-standing warrant for his arrest by the International Criminal Court on charges of war crimes and genocide.

The international group Human Rights Watch urged Jordan to deny entry to Bashir or arrest him, citing its obligations as an ICC member. Jordan says that as an Arab League member, Sudan has the right to attend the annual meeting of Arab leaders.

For more on this story click here

'If you see a 100 US note in Zimbabwe, it's been sneaked in': central bank



Harare - Cash-strapped Zimbabwe is trying to stop banks importing high-denomination US dollar bills - and that means you shouldn't see $100 notes in banks or supermarkets, state media is reporting.

With some banks now only giving customers their money in 'bond notes', the special-to-Zimbabwe paper bills introduced last November, the deputy governor of the central bank Kupukile Mlambo has told the Sunday Mail that "no-one is importing the 100 US note."

The reason? High value notes are easy to take out of the country because they take up less room, according to the report.

Read more on this story here