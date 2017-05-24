Top Africa stories: Zim, Tunisia, I coast

What To Read Next

WATCH: 'Drunk' cop video sparks conversation on Mugabe police brutality

Harare - A video clip showing a drunk police officer in Zimbabwe has sparked a wider conversation on social media about how unpopular President Robert Mugabe's police force is.

In the widely-shared clip, the officer, wearing the trademark boots and navy blue trousers of the Zimbabwe police, is shown apparently inebriated and lying in the open air near a drain.

'Massive' load-shedding looms in Zim as Zesa fails to settle $80m debt to Eskom



Harare - "Massive" load-shedding could begin as early as next week in Zimbabwe - because the cash-strapped authorities still haven't settled an $80 million debt to Eskom, the Herald reports.

The state-run Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (Zesa) has been unable to keep up with a payment plan agreed upon with Eskom earlier this year.

Now "frantic" efforts are being made to meet a May 31 payment deadline, Zesa boss Josh Chifamba was quoted as saying.

Zim opposition, unions scoff at VP’s 2.2 million jobs claim – report



Harare – Zimbabwean opposition parties have reportedly rubbished claims by Deputy President Emmerson Mnangagwa that the government had created more than 2.2 million jobs.

According to the state-owned Chronicle newspaper, Mnangagwa said that the government had exceeded President Robert Mugabe’s 2013 election promise of creating 2 million jobs.

On the sidelines of a tour of African Chrome fields in Kwekwe, Mnangagwa claimed that the country’s agricultural and mining sectors were creating more jobs, despite the country’s economic woes.

Tunisia protester death raises fears of more unrest



Tataouine - A young protester was killed on Monday after a national guard vehicle "accidentally" ran him over in south Tunisia, raising fears of more social unrest in a region already rocked by weeks of protest.

The death comes as tensions have risen between protesters and security forces outside the El Kamour oil and gas pumping station.

Three killed in I Coast clashes between ex-rebels and police: AFP



Bouak - Three people were killed when police clashed on Tuesday with former rebels who had blocked the road into Bouake, Ivory Coast's second biggest city, to demand government compensation payments, an AFP reporter said.

Three bloodied bodies were brought into the main Bouake hospital, the reporter said, shortly after police in the morning stepped in to clear the protesters who had blocked off the southern road into Bouake on Monday.

Deutsche Welle says Burundi reporter freed by DRC



Nairobi - German broadcaster Deutsche Welle on Monday announced that its Burundian correspondent, arrested on accusations of spying in the Democratic Republic of Congo last week, had been freed.

Antediteste Niragira was detained by Congolese intelligence agents on Wednesday while reporting in the Kavinvara camp which houses Burundian refugees near the two countries' border.

