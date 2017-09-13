Top Africa stories: Zim, Zambia, Kenya

What To Read Next

At least 745 attacked as violence flares ahead of Zim's 2018 polls: Group

Harare – Politically motivated violence has reportedly flared up in Zimbabwe in recent months, as the southern African nation gears up for presidential polls in 2018, a report says.

According to Bloomberg, a rights group, The Zimbabwe Peace Projects, claimed that at least 745 people were attacked in August alone, up from 435 in July.

The group alleged that about 94% of the attacks were carried out by the ruling Zanu-PF party and the country's security forces.

Read more on this story here

Twitter outrage as Zambian journalist, 29, dies after giving birth



Lusaka – News of the death of a Zambian journalist Sithembile Zulu, who died after giving birth at a local hospital has led to a public outcry, with fellow journalists highlighting the issue of maternal deaths in the southern African country, a report says.

According to BBC live, health ministry spokesperson Dr Maximilian Bweupe said that Zulu "underwent a caesarean section due to foetal distress, a condition where the foetus does not receive sufficient oxygen during pregnancy or labour".

Bweupe said that the state-owned Daily Mail journalist became breathless after taking a bath and her condition rapidly deteriorated.

For more on this story click here

Observers under fire for 'rubber stamping' Kenya vote



Nairobi - Accused of glossing over flaws in Kenya's election which later caused the result to be overturned, international observers are under a harsh spotlight ahead of a re-run next month.

The August 8 poll, which saw President Uhuru Kenyatta re-elected, was annulled by Kenya's Supreme Court earlier this month on grounds of "irregularities and illegalities", notably in the transmission of election results.

The shock decision put foreign observers in a particularly difficult position, accused by Kenya's opposition and many media outlets of being too quick to declare the elections were "free and fair" in a preference for the status quo over democracy.

Read more on this story here

Rhodesian pensioners in SA 'turn destitute' as Mugabe govt 'scraps payouts'



Harare – Zimbabwean pensioners who served under the Rhodesian government before relocating to South Africa have reportedly turned destitute after President Robert Mugabe's government "scrapped their payouts without explanation".

According to NewsDay, an organisation set up to keep track of the affected pensioners and their welfare, Flame Lily Foundation, said its 300 members aged between 78 and 101 had been "dumped" by the Zimbabwean government.

The pensioners were said to have relocated to South Africa at independence in 1980.

Read more on this story here

Man, 54, 'slits open wife's throat with unknown object'



Mutare – A Zimbabwean man who deserted his family 25-years ago reportedly returned home in Mutare last Friday and allegedly murdered his wife before disappearing again.

According to the state-owned Herald newspaper, police had since launched a manhunt for the 54-year-old estranged Elisha Murimba on suspicion of murdering his wife Victoria Murimba.

Police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Luxson Chananda confirmed the murder and appealed for information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect.

Chananda said that Victoria's body was discovered by her daughter the following day after her parents failed to show up in the morning.

For more on this story click here

Grace Mugabe 'reserves the right to press charges of attempted murder' against Engels: court papers

Johannesburg - Representatives of Zimbabwe's first lady say a young woman who accused her of assault was the actual aggressor, allegedly attacking Grace Mugabe with a knife while drunk, according to a court document filed in South Africa.

The court papers denying any wrongdoing by Mugabe were submitted on August 17 by Zimbabwean diplomats on behalf of Mugabe, who was granted diplomatic immunity by South Africa despite calls for her prosecution in the alleged attack on the woman in a Johannesburg hotel on August 13. She returned to Zimbabwe a week after the alleged assault with President Robert Mugabe, who had attended a summit of southern African leaders in Pretoria.

Read more on this story here



