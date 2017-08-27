 

Top Africa stories: Zuma, Grace Mugabe, Kenya

2017-08-27 10:00
Picture: Frank Chikowore, News24

Picture: Frank Chikowore, News24

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

EXCLUSIVE: White Zim farmer nearly loses life as 'land grabbers allegedly shoot at him'

Harare – President Robert Mugabe's ruling Zanu-PF party youths this week grabbed a farm from a white commercial farmer just outside Chinhoyi town, as another farmer whose Rusape property was seized two months ago nearly lost his life when his vehicle was allegedly shot at by the new settlers.

Douglas Bruce told News24 that his property situated in Lions Den, about 25km outside Chinhoyi, was grabbed by the ruling party youths.

Lesbury farm

Read more on this story here

Grace Mugabe makes 1st public appearance after scandal

Harare - Zimbabwe's first lady has made her first public appearance since leaving South Africa following allegations that she assaulted a young model at a Johannesburg hotel.

Grace Mugabe appeared cheerful on Friday as she toured exhibition stands at an agricultural show in the capital, Harare.

The show is set to be officially opened by President Robert Mugabe, who returned to Zimbabwe with his wife last weekend after South Africa granted her diplomatic immunity.

Read more on this story here

Angola's MPLA party wins election, defence minister to lead

Johannesburg - Angola's election commission says the ruling MPLA party has won the national election with 61% of the vote, meaning Defence Minister Joao Lourenco will replace President Jose Eduardo dos Santos after his 38-year rule.

Commission spokesperson Julia Ferreira says 98% of votes have been counted from Wednesday's election.

Ferreira says the MPLA has four million votes, while the main opposition UNITA party has 1.8 million votes, or nearly 27 percent.

Joao Lourenco

For more on this story click here

Zuma in Maputo for 2nd SA-Moz Bi-national Commission

Cape Town – President Jacob Zuma has arrived in Maputo, Mozambique to co-chair the second session of the South Africa-Mozambique Bi-National Commission (BNC) with President Filipe Nyusi, the presidency has said in a statement.

The BNC was scheduled for Friday.   

For more on this story click here

Nigerian Muslim group retracts threat to Christians

Abuja - A radical Muslim group has bowed to political pressure and backed off from a ultimatum to the mainly Christian Igbo minority that they quit northern Nigeria or face reprisals.

The Arewa Youths had given all Igbos living in the north until October 1 to leave.

The threat, issued in June, worsened the simmering ethnic and religious tensions across Nigeria, Africa's most-populous nation, and provoked widespread condemnation.

Read more on this story here

First order of business for new Kenyan MPs: more money

Nairobi - Kenya's freshly elected lawmakers have yet to take their seats, but some have already irked voters by asking for higher wages - just weeks after a pay cut was introduced.

President Uhuru Kenyatta himself stepped into the row on Thursday, warning lawmakers to drop their "shameful" demands.

In July, the country's Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) gazetted a pay cut for all state officials, including Kenyatta, in a bid to slash its massive wage bill by 35%.

Read more on this story here


Read more on:    mpla  |  robert mugabe  |  uhuru ke­n­yatta  |  jacob zuma  |  grace mugabe  |  angola  |  mozambique  |  kenya  |  zimbabwe  |  sa  |  southern africa  |  east africa  |  west africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Zambia presidency slams police for halting opposition prayers

2017-08-27 08:04

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Coffin assault duo found guilty
 

Congratulations to our PETSIE winners!

It was tough to look through all the adorable pictures of the pets that were submitted for our Petsie competition and to pick a winner

 
 

Paws

What age should puppies stop chewing shoes?
French Bulldog helps kids with facial differences
Weird things dogs do
Makeover saves dog’s life
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday, August 26 2017-08-26 21:18 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 