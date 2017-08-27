Top Africa stories: Zuma, Grace Mugabe, Kenya

What To Read Next

EXCLUSIVE: White Zim farmer nearly loses life as 'land grabbers allegedly shoot at him'

Harare – President Robert Mugabe's ruling Zanu-PF party youths this week grabbed a farm from a white commercial farmer just outside Chinhoyi town, as another farmer whose Rusape property was seized two months ago nearly lost his life when his vehicle was allegedly shot at by the new settlers.

Douglas Bruce told News24 that his property situated in Lions Den, about 25km outside Chinhoyi, was grabbed by the ruling party youths.



Grace Mugabe makes 1st public appearance after scandal



Harare - Zimbabwe's first lady has made her first public appearance since leaving South Africa following allegations that she assaulted a young model at a Johannesburg hotel.

Grace Mugabe appeared cheerful on Friday as she toured exhibition stands at an agricultural show in the capital, Harare.

The show is set to be officially opened by President Robert Mugabe, who returned to Zimbabwe with his wife last weekend after South Africa granted her diplomatic immunity.



Angola's MPLA party wins election, defence minister to lead



Johannesburg - Angola's election commission says the ruling MPLA party has won the national election with 61% of the vote, meaning Defence Minister Joao Lourenco will replace President Jose Eduardo dos Santos after his 38-year rule.

Commission spokesperson Julia Ferreira says 98% of votes have been counted from Wednesday's election.

Ferreira says the MPLA has four million votes, while the main opposition UNITA party has 1.8 million votes, or nearly 27 percent.



Zuma in Maputo for 2nd SA-Moz Bi-national Commission



Cape Town – President Jacob Zuma has arrived in Maputo, Mozambique to co-chair the second session of the South Africa-Mozambique Bi-National Commission (BNC) with President Filipe Nyusi, the presidency has said in a statement.

The BNC was scheduled for Friday.



Nigerian Muslim group retracts threat to Christians



Abuja - A radical Muslim group has bowed to political pressure and backed off from a ultimatum to the mainly Christian Igbo minority that they quit northern Nigeria or face reprisals.

The Arewa Youths had given all Igbos living in the north until October 1 to leave.

The threat, issued in June, worsened the simmering ethnic and religious tensions across Nigeria, Africa's most-populous nation, and provoked widespread condemnation.



First order of business for new Kenyan MPs: more money



Nairobi - Kenya's freshly elected lawmakers have yet to take their seats, but some have already irked voters by asking for higher wages - just weeks after a pay cut was introduced.

President Uhuru Kenyatta himself stepped into the row on Thursday, warning lawmakers to drop their "shameful" demands.

In July, the country's Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) gazetted a pay cut for all state officials, including Kenyatta, in a bid to slash its massive wage bill by 35%.






