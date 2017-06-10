Tribal row over land in Tunisia sends 78 to hospital

Tunis - Tribal clashes on Saturday in southern Tunisia over a land dispute injured 78 people, including one seriously, a regional governor said.

"The two tribes used hunting rifles, stones and blunt objects, requiring police to intervene and use tear gas to disperse them and end the violence," Sami El Ghabi told AFP.

He said 78 people were hospitalised in Kebili and another in a serious condition was transferred to a facility in Sfax city.

Regional health chief Hedi Ben Slimane told private radio station Mosaique FM that 10 people had suffered buckshot wounds.

Differences over land between the two tribes, dating back all the way back to independence from France in 1956, degenerated into violence on Thursday, El Ghabi said.