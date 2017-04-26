 

Triple suicide blasts hit Nigeria's Maiduguri: sources

2017-04-26 16:00
(iStock)

Maiduguri - Three suicide bombings rocked the northeast Nigerian city of Maiduguri on Wednesday, killing one civilian militia member and injuring several others, security personnel said.

The bombings came two days after multiple suicide attacks near the strategic city that killed four members of the civilian joint taskforce (JTF) and injured two others.

Displaced people

"There have been three suicide bombings in the city this morning in which one civilian JTF was killed and one other wounded," a senior military officer, who asked not to be identified, said.

In the first blast, a female suicide bomber struck near a sprawling camp for displaced people in the Muna Garage area of the city at about 03:20 GMT.

Soon afterwards, another woman exploded her device in the nearby Muna Kuwait area. Neither blast caused casualties.

"The general assumption is that the explosives on the two female bombers went off prematurely before reaching their targets," said Musa Ari, a JTF member.

"They were obviously trying to sneak into either the IDP (internally displaced people) camp or neighbouring communities under the cover of darkness."

Before dawn

Twenty minutes later a male suicide bomber blew himself up in the Usmanti area of the city, killing a JTF member and injuring another, the officer said, an account supported by Ari.

Bombers - most of them women and girls - sneak into the city before dawn, often to attack mosques during morning prayers.

JTF patrols usually stop them, and the attackers often detonate the explosives prematurely to avoid arrest.

