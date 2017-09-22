 

Tunisia bans forced anal exams for homosexuality

2017-09-22 18:18

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Tunis  - Tunisia, where sodomy is punishable by jail, has banned forced anal examinations to determine sexual orientation, the North African state's minister for human rights said on Friday.

The authorities carry out the tests on suspected homosexuals but "these exams can no longer be imposed by force, physical or moral, or without the consent of the person concerned", Mehdi Ben Gharbia told AFP.

Foreign and local rights groups have condemned the practice of forced anal exams as "cruel" and "inhuman".

Ben Gharbia said judges can still request that a suspect undergo the test "but that person has every right to refuse, without his refusal being held up as proof of homosexuality".

Tunisia is "committed to protecting the sexual minority from any form of stigmatisation, discrimination and violence," he added.

Tunisia's transition to democracy since a 2011 revolution against dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali has allowed for open debate on the situation of its gay and lesbian community.

But homosexuality is still punishable by three years in jail under Article 230 of Tunisia's criminal code, which President Beji Caid Essebsi has said would not be repealed.

"Civil society must first be prepared" for such change in the conservative Muslim country, said Ben Gharbia.

Read more on:    tunisia  |  north africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Senegalese head of powerful Muslim brotherhood dies

2017-09-22 17:01

Inside News24

 
/Africa
WATCH: Mugabe looking frail at UN General Assembly
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday, September 20 2017-09-20 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 