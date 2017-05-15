 

Tunisia economic growth picks up in first quarter

2017-05-15 21:57
iStock

iStock

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Tunis - Tunisia's embattled economy picked up in the first quarter of 2017, and there was a slight fall in unemployment, according to data published on Monday by the National Statistics Institute (INS).

Economic growth in the first quarter stood at 2.1%, slightly above the one percent mark registered in 2016, as GDP grew by 0.9%, the INS report said.

An up-tick in tourism revenues, agriculture and mining activity, namely phosphates, were among the sectors that contributed to growth.

At the same time unemployment dropped slightly to 15.3%, compared with 15.5% in the previous quarter.

While Tunisia is hailed as a success story of the Arab Spring uprisings, authorities have failed to redress the economy since the 2011 revolution.

A series of attacks targeting tourism, one of the pillars of the economy, killed 59 foreign tourists in 2015 and saw revenues plummeting.

The Islamic State jihadist group claimed an attack on the Bardo Museum in Tunis in March 2015 and on a coastal resort near Sousse in June the same year.

Last week, President Beji Caid Essebsi said the army will protect Tunisia's main economic assets from being disrupted by protests over social and labour issues.

Read more on:    beji caid essebsi  |  tunisia  |  north africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Zambian opposition leader in custody for another week

2017-05-15 21:03

Inside News24

 
/News
'We are here, we mean business' - Malema on #SecretBallot hearing
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday, May 13 2017-05-13 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 