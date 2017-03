What To Read Next

Tunis - Tunisia and Germany announced on Friday a new agreement on tackling illegal migration, during a visit by Chancellor Angela Merkel.

The accord follows frictions between the two countries over the case of a Tunisian rejected asylum seeker blamed for a truck rampage at a Berlin Christmas market that killed 12 people.

This agreement "will satisfy Tunisia and will satisfy Germany," Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi said at a joint press conference with Merkel.