Tunisia landmine blasts kills shepherdess

Kasserine - A Tunisian shepherdess was killed Friday when she stepped on a landmine in a military zone in the country's west, where the army is fighting jihadists, a security official said.

The woman, in her 50s, stepped on a mine "planted by jihadists" and died of internal bleeding after straying about one kilometre (mile) into the Mount Salloum military zone, the official told AFP.

Mount Salloum, in the Kasserine region near the border with Algeria, is a stronghold of jihadists.

There have been several deaths from landmine blasts in the region. On Monday a Tunisian soldier died of his wounds on Mount Ouergha, also in the west of the country.

Since its 2011 revolution, Tunisia has experienced an increase in jihadist attacks that have cost the lives of dozens of members of the security forces and also 59 foreign tourists.