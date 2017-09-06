 

Tunisia PM announces major cabinet reshuffle

2017-09-06 19:58
Tunis - Tunisian Prime Minister Youssef Chahed on Wednesday announced a major cabinet reshuffle, replacing the key ministers of interior and defence.

"I've decided on a government reshuffle," Chahed told reporters, announcing the new line-up after talks with President Beji Caid Essebsi.

A former defence minister, Abdelkrim Zbidi, returns to the post in place of academic Farhat Horchani, while Lotfi Brahem, an ex-head of the national guard, replaces Hedi Majdoub at the interior ministry.

Cabinet head Ridha Chalghoum, a former economic advisor to the president, takes over the key position of finance minister.

Speculation has been rife for several weeks over new faces in Chahed's government following his consultations with political parties and organisations such as the powerful labour union UGTT.

Read more on:    tunisia  |  north africa

