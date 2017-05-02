Tunisian hotel reopens after 2015 attack killed UK tourists

Tunis - A Tunisian hotel where British tourists and others were massacred in an Islamic State group attack two years ago has reopened.

The owner of the former Imperial Marhaba hotel in the Mediterranean resort of Sousse said the facility has been remodeled with "a view to the future."

Zohra Driss told The Associated Press that the hotel was renamed Kantaoui Bay to erase "the painful memory of the drama" of June 26, 2015.

That was the day a Tunisian extremist took out a gun that had been hidden in a parasol and killed 38 people on the beach and at the hotel, most of them British tourists. The attacker was later killed.

It was the second attack that year targeting tourists in Tunisia, and the country's tourism industry has yet to recover.