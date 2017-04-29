Tunisian officials sacked after protests

What To Read Next

Tunis - Tunisia said on Saturday that it had replaced two senior officials in a southeastern region, days after protesters there booed the prime minister off stage following weeks of demonstrations.

Tunisia has faced a wave of protests and strikes over joblessness, corruption and perceived marginalisation, six years since a revolution ignited by similar grievances.

Prime Minister Youssef Chahed was shouted down and forced to leave a heated town hall meeting in Tataouine, 500km south of Tunis on Thursday.

The government announced on Saturday that "Mohamed Ali Barhoumi (was named) governor of Tataouine and Mohamed Cherif named sub-prefect".

Their predecessors were dismissed, as was the regional head of the National Guard, said a government source.

"Other officials will follow," the source added, without elaborating.

Chahed and his delegation had announced measures to bring jobs and development to the region, which residents claim is marginalised.

Tataouine residents have long demanded more jobs and a bigger share of the revenues from oil extraction in the region.