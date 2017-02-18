 

Tunisian soldiers kill 2 suspected jihadists: ministry

2017-02-18 13:30
iStock

iStock

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Tunis - Soldiers shot dead two suspected jihadists on Friday in the mountainous Kasserine region of central Tunisia, the defence ministry said.

A military unit "was this afternoon able to kill two terrorists and wound others on Sammama mountain", it said in a statement, without specifying how many were wounded.

The army also detained "a suspected person" and seized three firearms and ammunition during the operation which the ministry said was ongoing "to track down other elements".

Mount Sammama is adjacent to Mount Chaambi, considered to be the main rear base of the jihadists near the border with Algeria.

Since its 2011 revolution, Tunisia has experienced an increase in jihadist attacks that have cost the lives of dozens of members of the security forces and also 59 foreign tourists.

The country has been under a state of emergency since November 2015, when a suicide bombing in Tunis claimed by the Islamic State jihadist group killed 12 presidential guards.

On Thursday, the president's office announced that the state of emergency was being extended for another three months.

Read more on:    isis  |  tunisia  |  north africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Cyclone Dineo: At least 55 injured, over 100 000 displaced in Mozambique

2017-02-18 11:30

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: The best (or worst) insults from SONA and the SONA debate!

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Kalk Bay 13:59 PM
Road name: Main Road

Camps Bay 13:54 PM
Road name: Victoria Road

More traffic reports
Lotto results Wednesday February 15 2017-02-15 21:25 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 