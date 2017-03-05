 

Two albino brothers 'severely injured, battle for their lives' after attack

2017-03-05 17:30
Blantyre – Two brothers with albinism are reportedly battling for their lives at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Blantyre, Malawi after they were "severely injured" following an attack by unknown assailants.

According to Nyasa Times, Alfred, 27, and his brother Yohane, 21, were attacked in a house they were sleeping in the wee hours of Friday in Nsanje.

Police confirmed the incident, adding that they had intensified their hunt for the attackers.

This came a few months after a rights group, Amnesty International said that albinos in the southern African country were being targeted in an "unprecedented wave of brutal attacks". The group blamed the police for failing to tackle "a scourge fueled by ritual practices".

At least 18 albinos - who have white skin because of a hereditary condition that causes an absence of pigmentation - have been killed across Malawi since November 2014, reports say.

