 

Two killed in attack on South Sudan aid convoy: IOM

2017-03-16 20:26
(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Juba - The International Organization for Migration said on Thursday that two people were killed when gunmen attacked one of its aid convoys in South Sudan, where chronic violence has led to famine.

The aid organisation said the convoy was attacked on Tuesday as it was returning from the central town of Yirol where staff and health workers had been assisting communities affected by a deadly outbreak of cholera.

One of the vehicles was ambushed by gunmen who shot dead two people and injured three others, including an IOM health officer, the organisation said in a statement.

It was not immediately clear who the other victims were.

"This tragic attack on aid workers and civilians is appalling," said IOM director general William Lacy Swing.

"In a country overwhelmed by the huge lack of basic necessities due to conflict, famine and health epidemics, these types of attacks undoubtedly harm the ability of humanitarian partners to provide assistance to millions in need of lifesaving aid."

Some 100 000 people are suffering from a man-made famine in South Sudan, where a three-year conflict has made it difficult for aid workers to reach the needy.

Another one million people could tip into famine if there is insufficient rain in the coming months and a total of nearly five million are going hungry.

A biting drought has forced many to turn to unsafe water sources, resulting in diseases such as cholera which has affected 300 and left 10 dead in Yirol.

"Amid an already difficult operating environment, insecurity and access constraints continually hinder the ability of IOM and other aid agencies to reach the most vulnerable in many parts of the country," said the IOM statement.

International aid agencies have criticised South Sudan for raising foreign worker visa fees to as much as $10 000 just days after famine was declared, accusing them of seeking to profit from the crisis.

In an unprecedented global food crisis more than 20 million people are facing starvation, with Yemen, Nigeria and Somalia also on the verge of famine.

Read more on:    iom  |  south sudan  |  east africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Fire kills three at Nigeria camp for Boko Haram displaced

2017-03-16 19:21

Inside News24

 
/South Africa
Video raises concerns over animal testing

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 20:27 PM
Road name: R300 Southbound

Southbound
Somerset West 12:52 PM
Road name: N2

More traffic reports
Lotto results Wednesday March 15 2017-03-15 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 