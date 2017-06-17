Two killed in suicide bombing in Cameroon's Far North

Yaound - Two civilians have been killed in a suicide attack in Cameroon's restive Far North, an area regularly targeted by Boko Haram jihadists, local sources told AFP early on Friday.

The incident, which took place on Thursday evening, saw a female bomber entering Limani on the border with Nigeria and blowing herself up "behind the town's public school," a source close to the security services said.

"There were three people killed: two civilians and the bomber," the source said. Details of the attack were confirmed to AFP by a member of the local vigilance committee.

In recent weeks, the restive Far North region has seen a resurgence in Boko Haram attacks after months of relative calm.

Last week, a soldier was killed in an attack in Kolofata, 20km west of Limani, and in early June, nine civilians died in a double suicide bombing in the same town.

In another incident on Thursday morning, one member of the vigilance committee in a village near Kolofata was killed and nine others wounded in a friendly fire incident, according to the source close to security officials.

"The army made a mistake. They fired a rocket-propelled grenade towards a group of vigilantes" in the mistaken belief they were jihadists.

Made up of local residents, these vigilance committees aim to inform security forces of any suspicious activity in a bid to prevent attacks by Boko Haram, which has been waging an insurgency since 2009.

Though Boko Haram was born in Nigeria, the Islamic State-affiliated group has carried out frequent attacks in Cameroon, Chad and Niger, prompting the formation of a regional force to fight back.

Some 200,000 Cameroonians from the Far North region have fled their villages in fear of the violence.