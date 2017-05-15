 

Ugandan troops face sexual abuse charges in central Africa

2017-05-15 18:55
File: MSF

File: MSF

Kampala - Human Rights Watch says Ugandan soldiers in Central African Republic have sexually exploited or abused at least 13 women and girls since 2015, including at least one rape.

The rights group said in a report on Monday that two of the women were girls when the abuse happened.

It said 15 of the women and girls interviewed said they became pregnant.

Ugandan military spokesperson Brigadier Richard Karemire said authorities had "taken action" after investigating some individuals named as perpetrators. He said one soldier was charged before a military court martial, but gave no details about action taken against the others.

Ugandan forces announced in April that they would be withdrawing from Central African Republic, where they were deployed as part of an African Union force hunting the Lord's Resistance Army rebels.

