 

UN demands armed groups stop fighting in CAR

2017-02-16 12:00
iStock

iStock

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

New York - The UN Security Council on Wednesday demanded armed groups in the Central African Republic immediately halt fighting and join peace talks after the UN airstrikes targeted rebel fighters.

The UN attack helicopters opened fire over the weekend on gunmen advancing on the central city of Bambari.

The UN peacekeeping chief Herve Ladsous told the council there were about 300 fighters moving towards the city in pickup trucks mounted with machine guns.

He said it remained unclear how many fighters were killed in the airstrikes, which destroyed at least four of the seven pickup trucks.

Following a meeting, the council "urged the armed groups to immediately halt the fighting and join the peace and reconciliation dialogue," said Ukrainian Ambassador Volodymyr Yelchenko, this month's council president.

The United Nations has deployed 12 000 peacekeepers to the Central African Republic to help restore stability following a war in 2013 that erupted after the overthrow of leader Francois Bozize.

The council "took note of the fragility of the security situation in the CAR due to the ongoing activities of armed groups" and the dire humanitarian crisis in the country, said Yelchenko.

Ladsous told reporters that France was deploying surveillance drones to the country to step up monitoring of the armed groups and help deter attacks.

Read more on:    un  |  central african republic  |  central africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

They wanted to turn me into a 'sex slave', say Joice Mujuru

2017-02-16 10:34

Inside News24

 
/News
KZN taxi owner will fire driver seen beating woman in viral video

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday February 15 2017-02-15 21:25 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 