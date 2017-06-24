 

UN expert calls for DRC forces pullback

2017-06-24 21:00
iStock

iStock

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Kinshasa - A special advisor to United Nations chief Antonio Guterres on Saturday urged Congolese authorities to pare back their military presence in the restive Kasai region following an explosion of deadly violence in recent months.

More than 3 300 people have been killed in eight months of spiralling unrest in Democratic Republic of Congo's central Kasai, and the UN on Friday said it was sending a team of experts to investigate gross rights violations there.

"It's vital to reduce the militarisation of the government's response and to prioritise dialogue between all parties in the conflict," Adama Dieng, UN special adviser on prevention of genocide told reporters in Kinshasa.

"There is no genocide in the Kasai. There is violence that needs to stop as quickly as possible."

The unrest in Kasai began when a local tribal chieftain who was rebelling against the authority of President Joseph Kabila's government, was killed during clashes with the security forces in August 2016.

The death of this tribal chief, known as the Kamwina Nsapu, sparked a wave of violence which, according to the UN, has forced 1.3 million from their homes.

Dieng called on Congolese investigators to "significantly increase efforts" to find and punish those guilty of rights violations.

Read more on:    un  |  joseph ­kabila  |  antonio guterres  |  drc  |  central africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Mourners return to Mali resort hit by jihadists

10 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/Africa
Focus on Africa: Bomb attack, famine and refugees
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 10:29 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Maitland 18:04 PM
Road name: Voortrekker Road

More traffic reports
PowerBall, Plus Friday June 23 results 2017-06-23 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 