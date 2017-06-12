 

UN experts' murder trial resumes in DRC

2017-06-12 21:16
DRC flag. (iStock)

DRC flag. (iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Kinshasa - A Democratic Republic of Congo military court held a second day of hearings on Monday in the trial of a man and a teenager accused of killing two UN experts in March, their lawyer said.

Evariste Ilunga, a 16-year-old student, and Mbayi Kabasele, 30, who sells palm oil, are accused of war crimes, including murder and mutilation, as well as terrorism and taking part in an insurrection.

Their trial follows the March 12 kidnapping of American Michael Sharp and Swedish-Chilean Zaida Catalan, who were investigating mass graves in the restive Kasai region where hundreds of people have died in months of violence.

Their bodies were found 16 days later, with Catalan's decapitated though her head was never found.

The lawyer for the two accused, Tresor Kabangu, told AFP that on Monday the Kananga military court heard the prosecution's response to a defence request for a delay, filed when the trial opened a week ago.

The defence had questioned the court's legitimacy to judge war crimes, saying the imprisonment of the suspects was "illegitimate".

The court said it would hand down its decision on Wednesday.

About 400 people have been killed and 1.3 million displaced in Kasai, according to the UN, since government forces in September killed Kamwina Nsapu, a tribal chief and militia leader who had rebelled against Kabila.

Last week, UN human rights chief Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein urged the UN Human Rights Council to conduct an international investigation into abuses in the region, including summary executions, killings of children, recruitment of child soldiers and sexual violence.

Read more on:    un  |  drc  |  central africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

UN says a fourth peacekeeper from Guinea was killed in Mali

2017-06-12 21:16

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE: SABC briefs media on Hlaudi decision
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 17:11 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Claremont 16:25 PM
Road name: Imam Haron Road

More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday June 10 2017-06-10 21:42 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 