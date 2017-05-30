 

UN food agency warns South Sudan conflict is fueling famine

2017-05-30 21:31
iStock

iStock

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Brussels - The head of the UN's food and agriculture agency warned on Tuesday that conflict in South Sudan could undermine hopes of avoiding a new famine next year.

Around 100 000 people face starvation in South Sudan, where crop production has plummeted since 2013 as conflict has killed tens of thousands and forced 3.5 million people from their homes.

Food and Agriculture Organisation chief Jose Graziano da Silva told The Associated Press that the ethnic violence pitting forces loyal to President Salva Kiir, from the Dinka majority, against those loyal to Riek Machar, his former vice president who is a Nuer, is threatening the agency's work.

"If they don't stop the war, what we are doing will be in vain," he said, lamenting the destruction of crops and attacks on the FAO premises and warehouses. "We cannot continue that way. We are wasting money and time if we don't stop the war."

Da Silva said the UN agency is trying to provide food, seeds and livestock simultaneously to farmers to take advantage of the rainy season.

"This is the time for farmers to plant. They don't have seeds. They have eaten the seeds. Even the seeds that the FAO provided last month, they have eaten them," he said, during a visit to Brussels to drum up support at EU headquarters.

Da Silva warned that if South Sudan farmers "lose their cattle, their goats ... they will move out, they will become migrants."

More than 1.8 million people who fled their homes have left South Sudan altogether, sparking what has become the world's fastest-growing refugee crisis.

Food insecurity in South Sudan, which declared independence in 2011, reached record levels last year, hitting 67% of the population. Cereal production was at its lowest level since the conflict started.

Read more on:    un  |  south sudan  |  riek machar  |  salva kiir  |  east africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Nigeria's first lady goes to visit ailing Buhari

2017-05-30 20:35

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: 'Boere boys' get down to Brenda Fassie
Traffic Alerts
Powerball, Plus Tuesday May 30 results 2017-05-30 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 