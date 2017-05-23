 

UN questions DRC probe of experts' murder

2017-05-23 22:44
iStock

iStock

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

New York  - The United Nations raised questions on Tuesday about the Democratic Republic of Congo's probe of the murder of two UN experts investigating mass graves, saying it appeared to have been done in haste.

Congolese authorities on Saturday said they had completed a 10-week investigation and that two men will face trial for the murders in March of American Michael Sharp and Swedish-Chilean Zaida Catalan in central Kasai province.

"That seems to have been done with quite a bit of rapidity," said UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric, adding that the Kinshasa government had yet to share the findings of their investigation with the United Nations.

The UN Security Council met behind closed doors, at the request of the UN secretariat, to discuss the death of the two members of the UN panel of experts investigating mass graves in Kasai.

Swedish diplomat Carl Skau said the United Nations must step in to ensure that the murders are properly investigated.

"We will be asking the UN to put options on the table," Skau told reporters. "It's been obvious in the last couple of days that more needs to be done to ensure that this is done in a proper manner."

A board of inquiry set up by the United Nations will present a report at the end of July, Dujarric said.

Swedish and US investigators are also looking into the case.

In Kinshasa, the Congolese public prosecutor said earlier that he was investigating allegations that former development minister Clement Kanku may have been linked to the murders.

In a telephone conversation with an alleged militia fighter, Kanku - now an opposition MP - seems to be discussing setting fire to a town as well as killing officials, according to a report by the New York Times.

Kasai has seen a major spike in violence since September when government forces killed Kamwina Nsapu, a tribal chief and militia leader, who had rebelled against President Joseph Kabila.

Read more on:    un  |  drc  |  central africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

ICC prosecutor says C Africa bloodshed 'must stop now'

19 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Irate Pat Naidoo explains Eskom process during Molefe reappointment
Traffic Alerts
Powerball, Plus Tuesday May 23 results 2017-05-23 21:09 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 