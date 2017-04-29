 

UN rights chief to visit Ethiopia after deadly protests

2017-04-29 22:07
(File, AFP)

(File, AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Addis Ababa - The United Nations says the UN human rights chief will visit Ethiopia next month at the invitation of the government, which has rejected UN and other outside offers to investigate months of deadly protests.

Ethiopia remains under a state of emergency declared in October after hundreds were killed amid anti-government protests demanding wider political freedoms.

A UN statement says Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein will visit the East African nation on May 2 - 4 and meet the prime minister and other officials along with civil society groups.

Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn this month rejected UN and European Union requests to investigate the protests in which the government says at least 669 people died.

Zeid also will meet officials from the African Union continental body, which is based in Ethiopia's capital.

Read more on:    un  |  hailemariam desalegn  |  ethiopia  |  east africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

DRC activists protest against filth, 23 arrested

2017-04-29 21:40

Inside News24

 
/News
Pope in Africa, presidential health scare and GOLD!
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Parklands 17:10 PM
Road name: Sandown Road

Kuils River 17:10 PM
Road name: R102

More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday April 29 2017-04-29 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 