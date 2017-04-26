UN seeks $65m for DRC emergency

Kinshasa - UN officials launched a bid on Tuesday to raise $65.4m in emergency funds for hundreds of thousands of people displaced by violence in Democratic Republic of Congo's Kasai region.

Fighting between government troops and tribal militias has forced more than a million people from their homes over the past eight months.

The UN's humanitarian affairs co-ordinator Mamadou Diallo said the funds would help "respond to the urgent and multiple needs of 731 000 people during the next six months" in the Kasai area.

The vast majority of people in need of help are women and children, he added.

Thousands of those displaced have no access to food, clean water or health care, he said.

Fighting flared in the diamond-rich region after government troops last August killed tribal chief Jean Pierre Mpandi, also known as Kamwina Nsapu, who had launched an uprising against President Joseph Kabila.

Last week the United Nations said it had registered 1.09 million internally displaced people in the region as of April 1.



