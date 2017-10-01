 

UN steps up aid to plague-hit Madagascar

2017-10-01 19:03
iStock

iStock

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Berlin - The UN health agency says it is stepping up its response to an outbreak of plague in Madagascar that has claimed 21 lives so far.

The World Health Organisation said on Sunday that Malagasy authorities have confirmed a basketball coach visiting the island from the Seychelles for a sports event died from the disease on Wednesday.

It says authorities are trying to trace people he may have come into contact with to administer antibiotics against pneumonic plague.

WHO says it is deploying further staff and supplies amid concerned the disease could spread further because cases have already been reported in several cities.

So far at least 114 people have been infected with the plague since the outbreak was identified in late August. Both pneumonic and bubonic plague are endemic on the island.

Read more on:    madagascar  |  southern africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Nigerian president denounces Biafran separatists, corruption

2017-10-01 16:00

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Tense moments as BLF clash with cops outside Rupert's Remgro
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Brackenfell 05:48 AM
Road name: R300 Southbound

Southbound
Cape Town 05:47 AM
Road name: N2

More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday, September 30 2017-09-30 21:01 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 