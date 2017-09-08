 

UN study: Young African extremists are deprived and jobless

2017-09-08 06:06
File: AP

File: AP

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

New York - A UN study based on interviews with nearly 500 African recruits to extremist groups says the majority were poor, marginalised and finally tipped into joining because of perceived government violence or abuse of power.

The two-year study by the UN Development Program found that recruitment by groups in Africa such as Boko Haram and al-Shabaab occurs mainly locally on a person-to-person basis - not online as in other regions.

It says 80% of the 495 recruits interviewed joined within a year of being introduced to an extremist group and nearly half joined within just one month.

The UN agency's Africa director, Abdoulaye Mar Dieye, says: "This study sounds the alarm that as a region, Africa's vulnerability to violent extremism is deepening."

The report was released on Thursday.

Read more on:    al shabaab  |  boko haram  |  africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Leaked memo reveals failings in Kenya's election body

2017-09-07 20:00

Inside News24

 
/World
WATCH: The insanity of Hurricane Irma as she heads for Miami
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday, September 6 2017-09-06 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 