 

UN to tackle claim it mishandles CAR rape cases

2017-09-16 14:00
Rape victim (MSF)

Rape victim (MSF)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Libreville - The UN's peacekeeping mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) said on Friday that it would probe allegations that investigations into sexual abuse by UN soldiers had been disastrously mishandled.

MINUSCA spokesperson Vladimir Monteiro, reached by phone in the Central African capital of Bangui, said the force would "examine the allegations."

A US-based NGO, Code Blue Campaign, on Wednesday said a confidential source had given it 14 internal case files regarding allegations of sexual offences against CAR civilians by UN troops.

Complaints were made against UN soldiers from nine countries - Pakistan, Zambia, Republic of Congo, Burundi, Morocco, Egypt, Cameroon, Gabon and Niger.

But a "sham process" meant these complaints were never probed in depth, it said.

'Overwhelming bias' 

In eight of the cases, alleged victims were not questioned to provide evidence; potentially corroborating witnesses were not sought out for interviews; and investigators showed "overwhelming bias" against those who complained, its report said.

"In at least four cases, fact-finders gave weight to unsubstantiated assertions suggesting that the accused peacekeepers were the true victims in the incidents," it said.

None of the accused has been sentenced, it added.

In one case, a woman who said she had been sexually assaulted by a Moroccan UN soldier at Obo, in the east of the country, was questioned for 13 days by nine men, both UN staff and local authorities, according to the report.

The investigators concluded that her allegation was false and intended to discredit MINUSCA and gain compensation, it said.

"Of the 14 fact-finding inquiries, 10 were conducted solely by UN personnel," Code Blue noted.

Strict measures 

"Three were conducted jointly by the UN and representatives from the accused soldiers' battalions. One was conducted by national investigation officers (NIOs) from the home country of the accused soldiers."

It said: "Only four of the 14 cases we examined have been revealed publicly. How many more cases loom in the shadows? How many more victims?"

MINUSCA has faced a host of sexual abuse claims since its force of some 12 000 men arrived in the CAR early in 2014 to help end conflict and bring stability to the deeply poor, landlocked country.

When Antonio Guterres became UN chief in January, he promised to crack down firmly on such crimes.

The Republic of Congo has already pulled its contingent out of the CAR in the wake of prior allegations of rape.

MINUSCA on Friday insisted it "had taken strict measures to combat this problem."

"Sexual exploitation and cases of sexual abuse have severely affected the credibility and the reputation of the mission in the past," it admitted.

Read more on:    un  |  minusca  |  central african republic  |  central africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Zim's Tsvangirai airlifted to SA, battling for life

2017-09-16 11:30

Inside News24

 
/News
Pretoria company comes to the rescue of drought-stricken West Coast farmers
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Friday, September 15 2017-09-15 21:09 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 