 

UN warns against refugee returns to Nigeria from Cameroon

2017-06-21 17:32
iStock

iStock

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Geneva - The UN voiced alarm on Wednesday at the many Nigerian refugees returning from Cameroon to Banki, a border town clouded by Boko Haram violence and already struggling with overstretched supplies and services.

"I am extremely worried that large numbers of Nigerian refugees hosted in Cameroon are again returning to northeast Nigeria - into a situation dangerously unprepared to receive them," UN refugee chief Filippo Grandi said in a statement.

The Nigerian military recaptured Banki in September 2015 after fierce battles with the Islamist militants, whose insurgency has killed at least 20 000 in Nigeria alone since 2009.

On June 1, UNHCR had said that more than 12 000 refugees had returned to the area in May alone, complaining about difficult conditions in the Minawao refugee camp on the Cameroonian side of the border, and insisting they needed to get home to harvest crops.

They joined some 45 000 people who have fled into the town from elsewhere in Nigeria, adding to the problems caused by a lack of shelter, severe overcrowding, inadequate water supplies and sanitation facilities and insufficient aid.

And in the past three weeks, another 889 refugees, most of them children, have returned to Banki, the agency said on Wednesday.

"It is my firm view that returns are not sustainable at this time," Grandi said, pointing out that the returning refugees had "put a strain on the few existing services."

And the situation could become even more difficult in Banki once the rains begin, bringing with them an elevated risk of the spread of diseases.

"A new emergency, just as the rainy season is starting, has to be avoided at all costs," Grandi said.

He said UNHCR was working hard to step up an information campaign in the Minawao camp "to ensure that refugees are given accurate information on the conditions in Banki before they make the choice to return."

UNHCR said it was also working to help improve the situation in the town and ensure that returnees are quickly screened and receive food and shelter and other basic support.

Read more on:    un  |  boko haram  |  nigeria  |  cameroon  |  west africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Rwanda says gunmen kill 1, injure 8 in attack near Burundi

2017-06-21 17:33

Inside News24

 
/News
Refugee day brings reality of vulnerable refugees to light
Traffic Alerts
Powerball, Plus Tuesday June 20 results 2017-06-20 21:22 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 