UPDATE: Kenya's Odinga wants election commission disbanded

Nairobi - Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga is calling for the election commission to be disbanded after the Supreme Court nullified last month's presidential election as unconstitutional.

Odinga had challenged the election win of President Uhuru Kenyatta, claiming that voting results were manipulated. The court said the election commission "committed illegalities and irregularities ... in the transmission of results" and will give details in its full ruling within 21 days.

Odinga says the opposition will ask that electoral officials be prosecuted and says he has lost faith in the current commission.

Supporters of Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga have exploded in celebration after the Supreme Court nullified last month's presidential election and called for a new vote within 60 days.

"Thank you, Jesus!" one woman shouted in the capital, Nairobi. "I'm telling, God is on our side."

Kenya had been braced for another round of protests by Odinga's supporters ahead of the court ruling Friday morning. The opposition had claimed the election results were hacked into and manipulated in favor of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga is calling the Supreme Court's nullification of last month's presidential election "a very historic day for the people of Kenya and by extension the people of Africa."

The court says the election was not conducted in accordance with the constitution and has called for a new vote within 60 days. Odinga has claimed the results were hacked into and manipulated in favor of President Uhuru Kenyatta, who had won a second term.

Odinga says the ruling sets a precedent for the African continent and he thanks the judges for acting "for posterity of Kenyans."

Lawyers for Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta are calling the Supreme Court's nullification of last month's election a "very political decision" but they say they will live with the consequences.

Lead counsel Ahmednassir Abdulahi spoke to the court after the six-judge panel ruled 4-2 in favor of the petition filed by opposition candidate Raila Odinga. Odinga claimed that the electronic voting results were hacked into and manipulated in favor of Kenyatta.

The court has called for new elections within 60 days.

Kenya's Supreme Court has nullified President Uhuru Kenyatta's election win last month and called for new elections within 60 days.

The six-judge bench ruled 4-2 in favor of the petition filed by opposition candidate Raila Odinga. He claimed that the electronic voting results were hacked into and manipulated in favor of Kenyatta. The president had won a second term with 54% of the vote.

The court says the Aug. 8 election was not conducted with accordance with the constitution.

Odinga's lawyer had asked the court to invalidate Kenyatta's win, saying a scrutiny of the forms used to tally the votes had anomalies that affected nearly 5 million votes.

Kenya's electoral commission has said there was a hacking attempt but it failed. International election observers have said they saw no interference with the vote.

Unease around the election rose when the official who oversaw the electronic voting system was found tortured and killed days before the vote.