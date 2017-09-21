 

US boosts aid for war famines by $575m

2017-09-21 21:01
(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

New York - The United States said on Thursday it will spend another $575m to help the millions facing starvation and violence amid wars and unrest in Yemen, South Sudan, Nigeria, and Somalia.

"This additional funding brings the total US humanitarian assistance to nearly $2.5bm for these four crises since the beginning of Fiscal Year 2017," the US Agency for International Development announced.

Mark Green, head of USAID, announced the new funds at the UN General Assembly in New York, where envoys and world leaders have heard about the extraordinary suffering in states stricken by war.

"Tens of millions of people are in need of humanitarian assistance as a result of the man-made crises in South Sudan, Nigeria, and Yemen, all of which are driven by conflict, and Somalia, where ongoing conflict is exacerbating the effects of a severe drought," it said.

"While a swift influx of aid helped roll back famine in some areas of South Sudan, and has so far prevented famine in Yemen and Somalia, life-threatening hunger is spreading in both scope and scale."

US President Donald Trump has complained that the United States pays an unfair share of the burden of UN-led aid missions, and a policy review is underway, but officials say funding for the most critical and effective measures will continue.

Read more on:    usaid  |  somalia  |  south sudan  |  nigeria  |  africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Togo braces for new nationwide protests

2017-09-21 20:00

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: CPUT 'cannot keep absorbing the cost' after latest arson attacks
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday, September 20 2017-09-20 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 