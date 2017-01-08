 

US orders families of embassy personnel out of Gambia

2017-01-08 09:00

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Accra - The West African regional bloc stands with the people of Gambia and will apply diplomatic solutions to solve the country's political crisis, the body's chair said on Saturday.

The Economic Community of west African States has before threatened to send troops led by neighbouring Senegal to Gambia if President Yahya Jammeh does not step down when his mandate ends on January 19.

The longtime leader lost a December 1 election to opposition coalition candidate Adama Barrow.

Jammeh initially conceded, but later called for a new vote.

The United Nations, the United States, the European Union and others have united in criticising him.

Jammeh's party filed a petition to the country's Supreme Court against the election, and a key court ruling is expected January 10.

Liberia President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf said on Saturday the West African bloc, which she chairs, hopes diplomacy will help democracy prevail in Gambia.

"We want to apply diplomatic solutions to solve the problem," Sirleaf said.

Asked if troops would be moved into Gambia she responded, "No, we want to keep the region peaceful."

However, in recognition of the solidifying crisis, the United States on Saturday advised American citizens not to travel to Gambia "because of the potential for civil unrest and violence in the near future."

The US State Department also ordered relatives of diplomats and embassy staff to leave Gambia and warned all its citizens to depart now, saying those who choose to stay should "prepare for the possible deterioration of security."

Sirleaf spoke at the inauguration of Ghana's new president, where she met with other leaders from the regional bloc known as Ecowas.

President Nana Akufo-Addo was sworn into office in Ghana's capital on Saturday in a peaceful transition following the election last month in which he defeated the incumbent.

"We call on the people of Gambia to follow the example of Ghana by accepting democratic rule," Sirleaf said.

Sirleaf said West Africa cannot go back to a time when most countries were under military rule.

Jammeh seized power in a bloodless coup in 1994, and his administration has been accused of gross human rights violations including arbitrary detentions and deaths in custody of political opponents.

Read more on:    ecowas  |  adama barrow  |  yahya jammeh  |  ellen johnson sirleaf  |  ghana  |  gambia  |  liberia  |  west africa  |  gambia 2016 elections

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Grace Mugabe unhappy with ring, so she takes businessman’s houses

2017-01-08 06:41

Inside News24

 
/News
Steps to better maths pass rate

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 06:53 AM
Road name: N2

Bellville 06:03 AM
Road name: N1

More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday, January 7 2017-01-07 22:20 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 