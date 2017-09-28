 

'US sanctions have weakened my country,' says Sudan's Bashir

2017-09-28 22:39
Fiel: AFP

Fiel: AFP

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Khartoum - President Omar al-Bashir said on Thursday that Washington's "unjust" trade embargo on Sudan had weakened the African country and caused immense hardship for its people.

His comments came just two weeks before US President Donald Trump is to decide whether to permanently lift the embargo that Washington first imposed two decades ago over Khartoum's alleged backing for Islamist militant groups.

"The unjust sanctions imposed on our country since 1997 have primarily weakened the state and its institutions, and caused hardship to our people immensely," Bashir said at an African security and intelligence conference in Khartoum.

"Despite the sanctions ... concentrated efforts are being taken for achieving national security and stability and for countering extremism."

The sanctions imposed severe restrictions on Sudan's access to the international banking system and cumbersome regulations on trade.

Washington kept them in place largely because of the conflict in Darfur, where Bashir's regime adopted a scorched earth policy against ethnic minority rebels who rose up in 2003.

Following a significant improvement in relations, then US president Barack Obama eased the sanctions in January with a view to lifting them completely after a six month review.

But in July, Trump extended the review period to October 12.

The US outlined "five tracks" that Sudan must adhere to for the sanctions to be lifted permanently, including an end to hostilities against armed groups in Sudan, halting support for insurgents in neighbouring South Sudan and counterterrorism cooperation with Washington.

On Sunday, Trump removed Sudan from a list of countries facing a US travel ban in a sign of improved counterterrorism cooperation.

Read more on:    omar al-bashir  |  donald trump  |  sudan  |  us  |  east africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Libya arrests ISIS militant involved in 2015 beheadings

2017-09-28 20:40

Inside News24

 
/News
Giant arch to honour Tutu in Cape Town
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday, September 27 2017-09-27 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 