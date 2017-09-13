 

US says drone strikes in Somalia kill 6 al-Shabaab members

2017-09-13 19:45
File: AP

Mogadishu - The US has carried out three drone strikes in southern Somalia that killed six members of the al-Shabaab extremist group, the military said on Wednesday, as efforts increase to combat Africa's deadliest Islamic extremist organisation.

A US Africa Command statement said on Wednesday morning's strikes occurred about 260km south of the capital, Mogadishu. The statement, unlike previous ones, did not give more information on the location of the strikes.

"We assess no civilians were near the site," a spokesperson for the US Africa Command, Robyn Mack, told The Associated Press. She said they had no details on the al-Shabaab members killed.

The US military has carried out several airstrikes against the al-Qaeda-linked al-Shabaab in the Horn of Africa nation since President Donald Trump approved expanded military operations against the group. The US said the latest strikes were carried out in coordination with Somalia's government.

The US last week announced that two separate drone strikes had killed four al-Shabaab members.

Al-Shabaab holds vast areas of rural Somalia after being chased out of major cities in recent years by a multinational African Union force and Somali forces. The group continues to threaten the fragile central government and carry out deadly attacks in neighbouring countries, notably Kenya.

The US and Somalia in recent weeks said strikes have killed al-Shabaab leaders responsible for planning and executing deadly attacks in Mogadishu, where high-profile areas such as hotels and military checkpoints are often targeted with deadly bombings.

But concerns also were raised last month after Somali officials said 10 civilians, including children, were killed in a raid by foreign and Somali forces in Barire village in the south. The US military at the time confirmed it had supported a counter-terror operation in the area and said it would look into the allegations.

Read more on:    al shabaab  |  somalia  |  east africa

