A Basotho woman casts her ballot, at a polling in Maseru, during Lesotho's general election. (AFP)

Cape Town – Vote counting is reportedly under way in Lesotho following Saturday’s general elections.

According to SABC, unconfirmed reports indicated that Prime Minister Pakalitha Mosisili was leading the race.

This was the country’s third election in five years.

Experts earlier indicated that the elections were expected to lead to another fractious coalition government and the risk of deepening instability.

Meanwhile, reports on Sunday said that election officials in the mountain kingdom were investigating why armed soldiers had been deployed at many polling stations on voting day.

The army has often been accused of interfering in politics in Lesotho, a landlocked African country of two million people that has been hit by attempted coups and instability in recent years.

Zimbabwe

In Zimbabwe, President Robert Mugabe launched a nationwide 10-venue speaking tour aimed at drumming up support ahead of elections next year when he plans to seek office again.

The ruling Zanu-PF party officials say Mugabe is focusing on youth issues at the series of "interface rallies" in each of Zimbabwe's 10 provinces.

